Ryan Mack’s 20 Favorite Photos From 2020

New Jersey’s Ryan Mack has risen so far and so fast in both image making and establishing himself as a force to be reckoned with, it’s hard to calculate just how high and far he will go in the surf photo biz and beyond. Truly gifted and, most impressively, uber diverse in both what subject matter captures his eye and what equipment he is proficient with ( just bout everything land, sea and air both still shots or video ) to help bring his vision to it’s final capture. Our only regret is we only allotted him 20 of his favorite images of 2020 instead of the other number. Please follow him on Instagram at @ryanmackphoto, you will not regret it. – Mez –

This was back in February when Tosh Tudor came over to New Jersey for his first time during mid-winter. It was freezing with fun waves all week and grom fell in love with the place. Pretty sure I’ll be seeing him back here sooner rathre than later. Brilliant sunrise with some fishermen going full throttle out the Manasquan Inlet and into a beautiful 2020 sunrise over the western Atlantic Ocean.