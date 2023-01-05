Presented by our Friends Of The Porpoise at WRV -check em out here at https://www.waveridingvehicles.com

Welcome to the first in a series we’ll be running over the next month or so featuring some of our coast’s most talented and prolific shooters who get to pick their favorite images they captured during 2022 and write their thoughts on them. First up, veteran ( in more ways than one ) Northeast filmer – and one of our longest serving contributors to both ESM the mag and now www.easternsurf.com – New Hampshire’s Ralph Fatello. Check out his long running blog at www.ralphspic.com and on Instagram at @ralphs.pic . Surfing since 1964, Ralph took his first surf shot in 1965, made his first surf film in 1971 and has been running his highly entertaining surf blog since 2004, the longest running east coast digital surf site of them all. This guy is as OG as they come on this side of the continent and other parts of our surfing universe and we are stoked to present these amazing shots he captured during the year 2022. – Dugan & Mez

Ralphs thoughts on surfing in the year 2022 :

All in all, I’d say we had a consistent year of small to medium size surf. We never really got any huge days. Which was kind of odd, because, we typically get, one or two monster swells. We had our share of cold winter storms, we just never got that BIG Swell. If I had to grade 2022? I’d give her a B+. Hey, it’s better than a C or a D.

My own criteria has to be waist high or better at least once a week. We reached 53 weeks in 2021. But I’d have to go back into the archives to see what the biggest run was in 2022. We had some good runs for sure. And we had our share of flat spells too.

But having said that? If there’s decent surf, you tend to push that cold business out of your head if this is your home turf, and concentrate on what’s in front of you. In other words, SUCK IT UP and get on it! That goes for both the riders, and those who document the action. And I will say this with 100% certainty, having been on both sides of the neoprene coin. It is way colder standing on the beach, reefs, and points shooting the action, than it ever was surfing. Twice in my life I surfed every single day in New Hampshire for two separate fundraisers. That’s every single day for 365 consecutive days. So I know a little bit about surfing in the winter. – Ralph Fatello –