Pop Up Photo Gallery 03/09/2021 Presented By WRV

March 9, 2021
No rhyme, no reason, no theme- just some of the best images www.easternsurf.com’s photo editor, and East Coast Surfing Hall Of Famer, Tom Dugan curated from our files for your viewing enjoyment. Please feel free to send your best shots to us for possible use to dugan@easternsurf.com and don’t forget to include rider’s name, location and your IG handle. – Mez –
Pray for surf. Ben Bourgeois gets his answered at Salvo, NC. Photo: Mez @mezapixels
Rachel “Ray Ray” Presti, full bore charging in the Dominican Republic. Look for a full story and write up from this winter trip by Dalton Smith soon! Photo: Dalton Smith / NPI Productions @thelifeofdaltonsmith
Father daughter tandem at RC’s, Satellite Bech, Fl and check the form on the grom!. Photo Tom Dugan @tombuganphotos
Hoffa’s, New Jersey. We’re keeping this location undercover in the Wave Protection Program and there’s two reasons for the nick-name, one being like Jimmy Hoffa’s body you won’t find it and two is if you want to get buried deep this is the place. Photo: Mike Vuocolo @mikesshoreshots
Mitch Reppucci at an unidentified northeast location. Photo: Nick Eaton @nick_eaton_lifeinfocus
Zoe Bennedetto went to the Treasure Coast hunting for waves and longtime photographer, and former ESM assistant photo editor Mark Hill, got the gold. Photo: Mark Hill @mhillphotos
Sam Duggan diggin’ deep on his backhand at RC’s, Satelitte Beach, FL. Photo: Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos
Hurricane Teddy, Long Island, NY. Photo: Jonathan Spector @jonathanspectorphotography
Logan Rad freesurfing south of the contest site during the Florida Board Riders event at Saint Augustine, Florida this past January. Photo: Mez @mezapixels
Unidentified styler get his glide on in Maine. Photo: Josh kelly @joshuakellyphotos
Cory Lopez get deep, South Jersey style, during Teddy last summer. Photo: Mike “Bates” Baytoff @baytoffpictures
With the golden orange rays of the sun shooting through the barrel from behind, Brett Carey and photographer Nick Eaton team up to capture one incredible image. Photo: Nick Eaton @nick_eaton_lifeinfocus
You know it’s cold in central Florida when the manatee’s pile up in the warmer, shallow waters in the areas numerous canals that feed in off the Indian River Lagoon. Photo: Mez @mezapixels
On of North Carolina’s most promising groms, Kai Westcoat bust on a cold winters day out on the OBNC. Photo: Carolina Photo Sessions @carolinaphotosessions
Eva Woodland having fun on a perfect shape for 3-4 foot Florida surf. Photo: Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos
It’s easy to smile a warm smile in winter time Florida. Eva Woodland radiates after a fun RC’s shesh.Photo Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos
Tucker Harvey tucked deep in a Nantucket bucket. Photo: Tony Gately @tonygatelyphotography
The Covid Cop’s, RC’s Satelitte Beach, FL. A sight nobody will miss seeing ever again. Photo: Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos
Alex Dantin looks out of a P-Cola Panhandle FL. Barrel. Photo: Alex Dantin @alex.dantin
