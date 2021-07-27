Passings: Remembering Jeff “Burger” Hambrecht

Words and Photos Mez @mezapixels

In heartbreaking news last week, we were shocked and saddened to report the death of Jeff Hambrecht, in his early 40’s, who left his family, the surfing world and his many, many friends at way too young an age. Passing in his sleep, no cause of death has yet been determined.

A bona fide, hardcore ripper himself from Central Florida, Jeff dusted a possible pro career in favor of taking on two highly successful stints with both Billabong before moving on to Rusty in team management and promotions and was a highly respected asset to both company’s as well as the many surfers under his care.

Maybe most importantly to his surfing legacy is that the smiling, good natured Hambrecht always had the backs of promising East Coast surfer’s ( and a Right Coast magazine / website ) in his heart and helped and nurtured too many careers to list here. We’ve lost another one of the good guys and our sincere, deep condolences to his family and friends and we hope this photo gallery remembrance will do his legacy as one damn good surfer and a human being proper justice. And to all those interested parties who would like to pay their respects the following is a Facebook post from Gina Hambrecht.

“Hi everyone. Thanks so much for all of the kind words and stories. We are reading them as we get through this and they help so much. It’s taken so much for me to post this but here goes…