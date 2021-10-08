Photo Blogging The Outer Banks By Mez: T’is the Season, Part 1

Presented by our Friends Of The Porpoise at Wave Riding Vehicles https://www.waveridingvehicles.com

Since arriving on the Outer Banks of North Carolina on September 18th, just in time for the start of the 2021 ESA Championships where I posted up as their event photographer, the waves have been consistent. Not exceptionally great or super spectacular – No Hurricane Teddy, Bill, Larry or even Tropical Storm Ana-type swell event – but pretty darn consistent. Other words and phrases I’ve heard uttered along the shores of Dare County the past three weeks include: “inconsistent”, “bombing”, “fun”, “you just gotta find the corners”, “drifty”, “too much highway surfing”, “disappointing”,”rippable” and “super rippable.” Truth be told, all descriptions were accurate.

I would, however, like to add one more: “shootable”, which is all I ever really hope for. And almost every day I’ve been here, I’ve shot plenty — from action to lineups to lifestyles to scenics to portraits to aerial photography via drone. And, as I write this, there is more to come as a new coastal disturbance off Florida is spinning toward the Banks’ many in-form sandbars. Here is the first part of a photo blog mash-up of my past three weeks cruising and filming one of the most awesome, consistent stretch of barrier islands anywhere in the world. Look for Part Two early next week. – Mez –