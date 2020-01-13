Mike Vuocolo’s 15 Favorite Photos Of 2019 Presented By WRV

Fourth in a series, photo captions by Mike Vuocolo:

One of New Jersey’s – and the East Coast’s – veteran surf photographers, Mike Vuocolo presents his favorite images snapped in 2019 between his duties keeping things running smooth along Jenkinson’s Beach mile long stretch of sand on the south side of the Manasquan Inlet during summer and some offseason escapes to his newly acquired winter retreat a few miles North of Sebastian Inlet. It’s the best of shooting worlds indeed for Mike V. at two of the Right Coasts most talent rich line-up’s. And be sure to check more of Mike’s work on his Instagram feed @mikesshoreshots – Mez –