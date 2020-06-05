My Session: Peyton Willard’s Ponce Inlet Tropical Storm Arthur Gallery

Story, Photos and Captions By Peyton Willard, Presented By Wave Riding Vehicles https://www.waveridingvehicles.com

Where: Ponce Inlet, Florida

When: Thursday, May 21, 2020

Why: Tropical Storm Aurthur swell

Air & Water temps: The water was 78F and the air was 91F

Swell intel: The swell was 3.1ft @ 13 seconds from the ENE. Sets were easily 6-8ft faces

Wind direction: West all morning until 1pm

Photographers rating: Solid 10! Best surfing and waves I have photographed in Florida.

I was planning on coming to shoot New Smyrna Beach on Friday (The largest day of swell) but then I saw Jeremy Johnston post a shot from New Smyrna on Wednesday and I gave it a thought and decided to go down to New Smyrna Beach on Thursday. I got to New Smyrna just before sunrise and watched it.

It was disorganized but huge. After 10 minutes of watching it, Michael Dunphy called me and said Ponce is the move today so I drove to his house and rode to Ponce with him. We got there around 7:30am and I ran out to go look at it and it was mental!!

First peak was A Framing and second and third peak were just long rights that were barreling but also had some steep sections. It was the best surf I have ever seen in Florida. There were roughly 100 surfers out but they were spread out since there were waves for ¼ mile past the jetty.

Sets were breaking on the outside break and would roll into the inside. The water was so clear and blue. It reminded me of my trip to Hawaii. I shot Michael Dunphy, Zoe Benedetto, Evan Geiselman, Jesse Heilman , Eros Exarhou, and several others. – Peyton Willard –