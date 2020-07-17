My Session: New Smyrna Summertime Smackdown By Peyton Willard

Photos, story and captions by Peyton Willard @peytonwillard_

One of the hardest working young shooters around, Peyton Willard has been putting some serious miles on the road since the Coronavirus pandemic blew up the world and our very own country. Shooting from land and water with 35 mm equipment and shooting video as well, also he super stoked kid from St. Augustine – home to former ESM Photo Editor Jimmy Wilson – is getting the high action goods and hell, he really hasn’t even gotten a swell over 4 foot lately. However, there is something to be said about getting out there and posting up on less than stellar days, honing your craft, getting in rhythm with the surfers and the equipment you’re working with and staying sharp, no pun intended. This is Peytons third submission in as many months and if he’s killing it like this now, we can’t wait til that first good hurricane swell hit’s and see what he can produce then. We think it will be really amazing. – Mez –

Where ? New Smyrna Beach, Florida

When ? July 11, 2020

Why ? South Wind Swell

Air & Water temps ? The air temp was a blazing 93F with water temps in the low 80s.

Swell direction & size ? The swell was 1.6ft @ 9 seconds out of the Southeast. Wave heights were waist/chest high with rare head-high sets!

Wind direction ? Wind direction was offshore all morning, until around noon, when the wind switched to onshore.

Photographer’s rating ? For New Smyrna, I would give it a solid 7.

Zoe Benedetto texted me earlier last week telling me she was coming up to surf New Smyrna. I looked at the forecast and it showed a small wind swell with offshore winds, so I made the decision to go and shoot Saturday morning. I drove down to New Smyrna Beach at 6:30 am. I brought Gavin Coluccio, Logan Coluccio, Cole Smyth, and Curren Burkley down with me. We arrived at around 8am. We were just in time!

We parked in the last spot in the Smyrna Dunes State Park. The beach was mobbed! It was Saturday, the waves were firing; and an ESA surf contest was ongoing. This brought a huge amount of people to the beach, which prompted the lifeguards to turn around vehicles trying to drive to the inlet by 9 am. We got there, and there were waves.

As the tide came in, sets were rolling in and would wall up on the inside, creating super fun, playful surf. As the tide continued to come in, the sets were beginning to line up perfectly through the inside. Perfect split peaks peeling left and right! But, with this firing surf, it brought an enormous crowd. There had to be roughly 100-150 people in the water. I shot from 8 am-1 pm in the blazing sun. All in all such a fun day, especially since, so far, it has been so small throughout the summer that this session has been the standout of the summer season. – Peyton Willard –