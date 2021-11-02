My Session: “Doing The Frisco Mysto” With Mez, Barley & Friends

Presented by our Friends Of The Porpoise at WRV : https://www.waveridingvehicles.com

All photos and caption by Dick “Mez” Meseroll @mezapixels

When you pack up the car and head off to the Outer Banks / Cape Hatteras National Seashore region from the end of of September through a good chunk of October the thing to expect is… everything and anything so act accordingly. Most importantly pack clothing for 3 seasons, those being summer, fall and early winter and keep your expectations low and your stoke high. Just being on the Outer Banks this time of year is a treat so you can just dig on that and be fulfilled. It’s especially true if photography is your game as there are plenty of opportunities of all kinds to make photos of besides surfing tho’ it is the reason why I’ve been traveling here for over 50 years now. And this 51’st year of my visiting here did not disappoint and even threw a curveball ( this would be the expect everything and anything part ) at the very end in the appearance of “Invest 95”. What exactly is an “Invest” ? Here’s the NHC’s description right from their very own glossary: “Invest: A weather system for which a tropical cyclone forecast center (NHC, CPHC, or JTWC) is interested in collecting specialized data sets (e.g., microwave imagery) and/or running model guidance. Once a system has been designated as an invest, data collection and processing is initiated on a number of government and academic web sites, including the Naval Research Laboratory (NRL) and the University of Wisconsin Cooperative Institute for Meteorological Satellite Studies (UW-CIMSS). The designation of a system as an invest does not correspond to any particular likelihood of development of the system into a tropical cyclone; operational products such as the Tropical Weather Outlook or the JTWC/TCFA should be consulted for this purpose”. In addition to the NHC’s breakdown our research also found out that Invests are numbered from 90 to 99, followed by a suffix letter “L” in the North Atlantic basin, “E” and “C” in the Eastern and Central Pacific basins (respectively), or “W” in the Western Pacific basin. So, now you know all the boilerplate nuts and bolts. And Invest 95, or L-95 as it was also known, was everything and anything I could have hope for as my autumnal sojourn trip came to it’s end. – Mez –

Where : Somewhere on the southside of the Cape Hatteras National Seashore

When : October 10th and 11th

Why : Invest 95

Air & Water : Both mid-70’s.

Swell : 3-5 + foot faces from out of the north / northeast generated by L-95’s gale force winds and wrapping around Cape Hatteras and on down to a random, non-descript stretch of beach.

Winds : Safe to say the winds were consistently battering in the gale force range at times or between 39-54 mph with gusts easily topping 50 mph at times when L-95 was at it’s closest proximity to the Cape.

Photographers Rating : I’ve pretty much seen it all on the OBNC since my first trip in March of 1970 and I would say besides being highly entertaining as a story, being very photogenic it was the most unique swell I’ve gotten to document along this stretch of barrier islands from Duck to Hatteras Village. And with so many epic swell events I’ve been witness to over 5 decades all of L-95’s unique characteristics when totaled together was more than good enough for me to give it 5 out of 5 stars. – Mez –

Brett Barley’s Invest 95 Barrel By Mez from www.easternsurf.com on Vimeo.