My Session: Dugan & Mez Double Team The 11/ 15 RC’s Swell & Score!

Photos by Tom Dugan and Dick Meseroll @easternsurfmag on Instagram, Presented by Wave Riding Vehicles

From Grand-dad’s to grom’s, RC’s is one of the East Coast’s most iconic breaks that has 1) several generations of locals who call it home and are rabid to surf it and 2) a certain bathymetry that amplify’s north swells to twice the size of every other spot in Central and North Central Florida. It’s ( mostly ) sand covered coquina reef that keeps the break consistent compared to all other shifting beach breaks in the area that are often of the here today, gone next week variety. With ample parking just across street in the Publix shopping plaza on the west side of A-1-A and all it’s amenities, coupled, with relatively easy beach access to the break itself, it’s little wonder it also the areas most packed spot, especially when it’s big. The recent, mid-November Low pressure / cold front swell just was one of those days with great waves, beautiful weather and badass surfing going down through all tide cycles for two days straight albeit packed at times. Here are just a few of the top images myself and long time partner and friend, Tom Dugan captured during this late Autumn shred fest and please follow us on Instagram @easternsurfmag. – Mez –

Where: RC’s, Satelitte Beach, Florida

When: November 15’th

Why: Mid-Atlantic low pressure system off the Florida coast tracking north while rapidly intensifying

Air & Water: 65 air, 73 water

Swell: North / Northeast 16 feet at 13 seconds

Wind: dead offshore, west / southwest at 10-15 mph

Photographers rating? Dugan “Two days of non stop swell , consistent , clean , moments of brilliance”, Mez: ” I’m not normally an RC’s guy but on a 1 to 10 scale I’d say an easy 7 for photo / video potential “.