My Session: Dream Day – RC’s & Dugan, So Very Good Together!

Story, photos and captions by Tom Dugan @tomduganphoto on Instagram
During the week of October 29th, a potent coastal low pressure off the Outer Banks of North Carolina created a great swell event for the Sunshine State. 4-6 foot waves created by the first official Nor’easter of the 2021 season fanned down the coast bringing superb, fun sized waves, postcard perfect weather and pristine surfing conditions- a true Dream Day. With the angle of the swell being so extreme from the north, all that liquid energy wrapped beautifully down the beach at RC’s s many sandbars where I was posted up for the entirety. This dependable set-up in Satellite Beach, with it’s sand covered, coquina reef, creates the perfect playing field for super long, sweeping lefts the crew reveled in as you will see in the photos below. The water color and warmth of the sun were most welcome as well. Good sized waves, clean, glassy, still trunkably warm for many is about all you can ask for around Halloween time which seems to be one of those days of the year we get oceanic treats instead of tricked. If this is an indicator for the start of the East Coast’s Nor’easter season and how it will go then let’s hope this trend continues and brings us more of these three day run of waves soon! – Tom Dugan –
Lines for miles. If you knew where to go, the waves just peeled off for ever. The angle of the swell was perfect for the sandbars in Satellite Beach. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
WHERE : My go-to place: RC’s in Satellite Beach, Florida. It’s only a 10 minute drive from my house and there is always some type of talent out surfing.
WHEN : Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, October 29th, 30th, & 31s.
WHY : The first Nor’Easter of the 2021 season.
AIR & WATER : Air: low 80’s. Water 75 degrees.
SWELL : North swell wrapping down the beach at one of the best angles in a long, long time. Sets just peeled in both directions hitting the reefs with perfection.
WINDS : Offshore all day long for three days. Talk about Unicorn conditions.
PHOTOGRAPHER’S RATING : Size of the swell was about 6 out of 10. There were a few nice ones, but I have seen it way bigger, especially the Halloween Swell of 1990. As far as clean, it was a 10 out of a 10. Conditions don’t get any better than all day offshore winds for THREE DAYS! Consistency-wise, it gets about a 7 out of 10. There was some wait between sets, but not too bad at all. Plenty of waves with a nice full pulse set every 10 minutes or so. The North swell was really hitting the breaks on one of the best angels I’ve seen in Satellite Beach making it a really good wave maker. On the crowds? 10 out of 10 or is that 0 out of 10? The first day there were about 30 people out. The second day after the word was out, and the fact that it was a Saturday, I counted over 100 out by mid-morning. The third day was down to about 40, so not so bad when spread out over taht large playing field. fortunately all the surfers were cool and there were no altercations from my vantage point. Combining all the metadata here I would rate the three days at a 9 out of 10. – Tom Dugan –
Sebastian Peters surfing clean and precise at one of his favorite breaks in his hometown. When the waves are this clean, you start to draw lines and perfect your style . Grom is only 11 years old and is surfing WAY ahead of the learning curve with his rail work and beautifully developing form and technique . PHOTO :@tomduganphotos
Hey, Kylie, why ya’ running so dang fast !?! With the North swell pushing down the beach each day, many surfers would just get out of the water and take a run back up the beach. Kylie Pulcini mid-stride on her runaround. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Oh, that’s why Kylie is running. Waves like this would make you sprint back up the beach too. And don’t forget your pool noodles for a swim. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
And by the way, this lady just flat out rips, full stop. Kylie is one of the very young, new girl groms from the East Coast that are starting to get noticed with solid rail work and clean surfing style a-plenty. We are always stoked to shoot with and to see how far she can go. We’re thinking pretty far indeed. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Tim Miller with a nice clean backside off the lip. A week after this shot was taken Tim’s left hand was bit by a shark surfing Sebastian inlet. Bad bite but he will recover in about 6 months. ESM wishes Tim a quick recovery. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
When you work for yourself the best part of it is when the surf is up, you go surfing. Longtime Billabong rep Scott ” Butchy ” Bouchard took the day off and was glad he did. Pictured here is Scott trying out the first ever fish design he’s shaped for himself. This is also the first wave he’s ever ridden on it. Looks like the board works just fine to us! PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Like father, like son. Hot surfing obviously runs in the family. Benji Lang straight up. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Tried to get this kids name but could only figure out he was visiting from Hawaii. We all know how good the waves are in Hawaii but he definitely lucked into a excellent day of East Coast waves. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Bill McMillan backsides wind blown perfection. The swell had a three day run, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The wind stayed offshore all day long, each day from sunrise till sunset. It doesn’t gat better than that. We love the Fall. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Unknown snaps in the shore break. So many surfers riding the waves it was hard to get all the names. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
The Nor’ Easter swell had one of the best swell angles in memory giving the long, clean lefts the the perfect degree’s on the nautical compass for rippable, open faces. Kyle Hogan heading out for more. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
The unidentified Silver Surfer. A clean line silhouette heading north. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Ben Lacey drove down from Volusia County, FL with his son Benji and both proceeded to rip the waves apart. Ben with a nice backside snap. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Reese Lewis turns it up to full blast setting up the big carve. Photo: Dugan @tomduganphotos
A nice little tube ride on a left runner. With the winds staying offshore for three days straight there were a few tubes to be had every now and then. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Beautiful beach day with waves thru both high and low tides. Tack on offshore winds all day and that my friends is what great memories are made of. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
The weather and waves could not have been better for the duration. Kevin Mayo enjoying Friday’s run of waves. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Different strokes for different folks? Satellite Beach local Nohea Williams likes to ride it long but that doesn’t stop him from doing crazy off the lips. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Always love a clean bottom turn with a wind blown face to make you want to surf. Unknown racing the lip. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Paddling over a split peak and checking out your line for the next wave behind it. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Longtime RC’s mainstay ( we think he should have a stretch of break named after him ) and a true longboard maestro, Randy Caldwell drops into a beautifully wind groomed left and probably about to crank one of his impossibly deep, full railed bottom turns . Sets like this one where coming through unabated for three days with the some waves being a bit bigger on Friday. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Phillip Waters backside lip bash on a nice one. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Sofia Gamboa made the drive up from her home in Boca Raton down in South Florida and was glad she did. Clean lines on an open face from yet another super high performing pre-teen from our coast. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Satellite beach boy Kieran Spring starts his run with a clean bottom turn as he heads down the line. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
A clean five for this unidentified goofy foot. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Sam Barker absolutely obliterates the lip and face with this deep, knifing snapback as the wave bleeds out white water all over the place. A fitting way to finish up this photo gallery we say. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos