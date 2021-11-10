My Session: Dream Day – RC’s & Dugan, So Very Good Together!

Presented to you by our Friends Of The Porpoise at Wave Ridning Vehicles https://www.waveridingvehicles.com

Story, photos and captions by Tom Dugan @tomduganphoto on Instagram

During the week of October 29th, a potent coastal low pressure off the Outer Banks of North Carolina created a great swell event for the Sunshine State. 4-6 foot waves created by the first official Nor’easter of the 2021 season fanned down the coast bringing superb, fun sized waves, postcard perfect weather and pristine surfing conditions- a true Dream Day. With the angle of the swell being so extreme from the north, all that liquid energy wrapped beautifully down the beach at RC’s s many sandbars where I was posted up for the entirety. This dependable set-up in Satellite Beach, with it’s sand covered, coquina reef, creates the perfect playing field for super long, sweeping lefts the crew reveled in as you will see in the photos below. The water color and warmth of the sun were most welcome as well. Good sized waves, clean, glassy, still trunkably warm for many is about all you can ask for around Halloween time which seems to be one of those days of the year we get oceanic treats instead of tricked. If this is an indicator for the start of the East Coast’s Nor’easter season and how it will go then let’s hope this trend continues and brings us more of these three day run of waves soon! – Tom Dugan –

WHERE : My go-to place: RC’s in Satellite Beach, Florida. It’s only a 10 minute drive from my house and there is always some type of talent out surfing.

WHEN : Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, October 29th, 30th, & 31s.

WHY : The first Nor’Easter of the 2021 season.

AIR & WATER : Air: low 80’s. Water 75 degrees.

SWELL : North swell wrapping down the beach at one of the best angles in a long, long time. Sets just peeled in both directions hitting the reefs with perfection.

WINDS : Offshore all day long for three days. Talk about Unicorn conditions.

PHOTOGRAPHER’S RATING : Size of the swell was about 6 out of 10. There were a few nice ones, but I have seen it way bigger, especially the Halloween Swell of 1990. As far as clean, it was a 10 out of a 10. Conditions don’t get any better than all day offshore winds for THREE DAYS! Consistency-wise, it gets about a 7 out of 10. There was some wait between sets, but not too bad at all. Plenty of waves with a nice full pulse set every 10 minutes or so. The North swell was really hitting the breaks on one of the best angels I’ve seen in Satellite Beach making it a really good wave maker. On the crowds? 10 out of 10 or is that 0 out of 10? The first day there were about 30 people out. The second day after the word was out, and the fact that it was a Saturday, I counted over 100 out by mid-morning. The third day was down to about 40, so not so bad when spread out over taht large playing field. fortunately all the surfers were cool and there were no altercations from my vantage point. Combining all the metadata here I would rate the three days at a 9 out of 10. – Tom Dugan –