Intro and all photos by Dick “Mez” Meseroll @mezapixels

I’ve seen better winters and I certainly have seen worse ones. Much worse. The winter of 21-22 was average at best while Spring, so far, has not exactly been a barn burning, five alarm fire of consistent waves either both in the Sunshine State in general or Brevard County in particular. Hardly been anything close to a whiff of epic but we still have a little time left before the tropical season begins and hopefully gives our lack of surf a kick in the ass. But, you take what you are given, don’t bitch too much, and you make the most of it to stay in the game we love – chasing waves – to surf or take photos / videos of. And, to that end, this is what I managed to document so far with high hopes that something special is just around the meteorological corner and heading our way. – Mez –

Chauncey’s 1st Peak Peek-a-Boo By Mez / ESM from www.easternsurf.com on Vimeo.

Chauncey Robinson’s RC’s Hack Attack By Mez from www.easternsurf.com on Vimeo.