Intro and all photos by Dick “Mez” Meseroll @mezapixels

I’ve seen better winters and I certainly have seen worse ones. Much worse. The winter of 21-22 was average at best while Spring, so far, has not exactly been a barn burning, five alarm fire of consistent waves either both in the Sunshine State in general or Brevard County in particular. Hardly been anything close to a whiff of epic but we still have a little time left before the tropical season begins and hopefully gives our lack of surf a kick in the ass. But, you take what you are given, don’t bitch too much, and you make the most of it to stay in the game we love – chasing waves – to surf or take photos / videos of. And, to that end, this is what I managed to document so far with high hopes that something special is just around the meteorological corner and heading our way. – Mez –

Wiley Robinson, Sebastian Inlet.

Unidentified, Spanish House.

Benji Lange, RC’s.

Kylie Pulcini, RC’s.

Daya Mc Cart ( left ) and Kylie Pulcini.

Chauncey’s 1st Peak Peek-a-Boo By Mez / ESM from www.easternsurf.com on Vimeo.

Eric Peters, Spanish House.

Justin Ellingham, Spanish House.

Christian Daniels, RC’s.

Kelly Slater party, Spanish House.

Chauncey Robinson, RC’s.

Daya Mc Cart, RC’s.

Sebastian Inlet.

Christian Daniels, RC’s.

Chauncey Robinson, RC’s. Full GIG sequence below.

Chauncey Robinson’s RC’s Hack Attack By Mez from www.easternsurf.com on Vimeo.

Spanish House.

Tommy Coleman, RC’s.

Carl Burger, Spanish House.

Carl Burger, Spanish House.

Mez and Chauncey Robinson heading to south of somewhere.

Route to south of somewhere.

John Warren at Bubbies, south of somewhere.

Hiking into Bubbies, a mission all unto itself.

Sammy Barker, RC’s.

Christian Daniels, RC’s.

Chauncey Robinson, RC’s.

Benji Lange, RC’s.

Teddey Witteman, RC’s.

Un-identified, RC’s. Anybody?

Another random ripper at Spanish House.

Sunset at Sebastian Inlet.

 