Mike Vuocolo’s 2020 Hurricane Season Photo Gallery

All photos and captions by Mike Vuocolo @mikesshoreshots on Instagram, Presented by WRV https://www.waveridingvehicles.com

Since the satellite era began in 1966, there have been only four years — 1969, 1995, 2005 and 2017 — with more than 10 hurricanes by Oct. 20 and you can now add 2020 to that very short list of tied seasons. And, of course, there is the record of all records yet to be broken in 2005 with 15 hurricanes total.

However, the 2020 Atlantic tropical cyclone season is still very much a continuing work in progress which has already featured tropical cyclone formation in general at a record-breaking rate. So far, there have been a total of 27 tropical or subtropical cyclones, 26 named storms, 10 hurricanes, and 3 major hurricanes. Whew! And, with Epsilon spinning up off Bermuda as we write this, it ain’t nearly over so. will that 2005 record to fall? Stay tuned for more coverage and a season wrap up photo gallery and we’ll find out soon enough if 2020 was the season of all hurricane seasons. For now tho’ you can feast your eyes on ace veteran Jersey surf shooter Mike Vuocolo’s tropical season sampler he was kind enough to share with us all. – Mez –

