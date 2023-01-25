Presented by Our Friends Of The Porpoise at WRV, check ’em out here ! https://www.waveridingvehicles.com

The two time worn, consistent truths about shooting waves on the East Coast is that it will be 1. ) inconsistent with the other being 2. ) patience is a virtue. Sitting here at the very start of 2023, 2022 – the year of The Water Tiger, the king of all beasts in China – did absolutely nothing to change this truism. It was 365 days of long spells of flatness interspersed with limited periods of mediocrity blessed by the short lived, occasional fireworks of some downright, holy shit amazingness.

Brett Barley Buried @ Buxton Cove During Ian from www.easternsurf.com on Vimeo.

Presented The magic moments were there to be captured, either by still images or video and, after deep diving 2022 my files, I was pleasantly surprised to unearth more than I thought I had in both mediums. So, in retrospect, it was really not a bad year after all and after all the miles behind the wheel of the 4-Runner on the hunt for those magic visual moments between south Florida and the Del-Mar-Va. Patience – and a lot of persistence – did indeed payoff for me in 2022 and here is the proof. – Mez –