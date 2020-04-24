Mega Travel Feature! Jamaican Me Stoke-ed At Camp Jamnesia! Presented By WRV

Presented by Wave Riding Vehicles @ https://www.waveridingvehicles.com

In late January and early February after a few large cold fronts came through Florida and sent us some solid north swells we heard Jamaica was getting more than their fare share. I was keeping in touch with Fin-S fin system team rider Icah Wilmot about coming down with his surfboard shaper Brett Prinz from Crowd Control Surfboards and the not so elusive “Yeti” Peter Mendia.

Brett had some fresh boards to deliver and test and I had some new Fin-S Eco-Resin tool-less fin prototypes to R&D with the crew. There’s not many better places that you can get to in a couple hours and jump right into the surf after going through customs in a matter of minutes. Upon landing we were greeted by Icah, loaded up the truck, and got right to it.

There was a lot of swell on tap for the week so we skipped all around and surfed several different spots ranging from reef points to cobble stone bottom peaks. The vibe is super friendly and the surf talent in the area is very impressive. In the lineup you have Elishama Beckford “Shama the Superman” boosting huge airs and laying down smooth carves along with Garren Pryce “Hammer Toe” doing some legit power surfing.

Icah is always finding the perfect wave that allows him to combo every wave with styley snaps and airs until they dissipate into the shore. He’s a great surfer for Fin-S providing great feedback as he really puts his fins and boards through the tests. Peter was spreading seas and spraying the photographers on the beach to keep em cool with his power hacks.

Crowd Control’s Brett Prinz had a few shred sessions and he was throwing tail until his knee blew up like a tic! Rest assured his boards were working. As far as my R&D for the new Fin-S fin prototypes (Twins and Thrusters) I was quite impressed with the speed, responsiveness, and drive I was getting out of the fins and can’t wait to get them into more customers boards so they can also share and enjoy the experience.

“It’s also the lightest system on the market, a difference you can feel” said Billy Wilmot (Icah’s father and owner of Jamnesia Surf Camp). Jamnesia Surf Camp is so fun, mellow, accommodating, and relaxing. The food is amazing and fresh at Jamnesia and the beers ice cold after a long full-filling day. We even had the opportunity to check out a fiberglass manufacturing facility in Kingston. So if things work out we could get some Jamaican-Made fins in your hands sooner rather then later. We love Jamaica. – Story by Scott Posner https://fin-s.com

The Legend Billy “Mystic” Wilmot setting in his favorite tool-less Fin-S fins into his Crowd Control board before he goes for a surf. Photo: Scott Posner @scottish80 / @fin_s_

