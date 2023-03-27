Presented By Our Friends Of The Porpoise At WRV, check ’em out here : https://www.waveridingvehicles.com

We’ve hardly had a banger of winter here in Central Florida. In fact it’s been pretty dang milquetoast.

No huge cold front swells steaming down the narrow gap between the Bahamas and south Florida lighting up our “big wave” breaks from RC’s to Monster Hole to Stuart Rocks to Pumphouse / Reef Road all the way on down to SoBe. Zilch, Zip and nada is what we got bit nobody is surprised.

So far anyway because it’s not quite over yet and we’ll see if the lion finally roars and the ocean sends a major March or April surprise this way before our zone goes to sleep and until the first tropical system rears up to get that season surf ball rolling.

It has not been an epic winter in this part of Florida but it’s been beautifully warm, fun and consistent wave-wise, especially this month, and, while not exactly March Madness around here we will take it for sure. – Mez –