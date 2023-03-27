Presented By Our Friends Of The Porpoise At WRV, check ’em out here : https://www.waveridingvehicles.com
We’ve hardly had a banger of winter here in Central Florida. In fact it’s been pretty dang milquetoast.
No huge cold front swells steaming down the narrow gap between the Bahamas and south Florida lighting up our “big wave” breaks from RC’s to Monster Hole to Stuart Rocks to Pumphouse / Reef Road all the way on down to SoBe. Zilch, Zip and nada is what we got bit nobody is surprised.
So far anyway because it’s not quite over yet and we’ll see if the lion finally roars and the ocean sends a major March or April surprise this way before our zone goes to sleep and until the first tropical system rears up to get that season surf ball rolling.
It has not been an epic winter in this part of Florida but it’s been beautifully warm, fun and consistent wave-wise, especially this month, and, while not exactly March Madness around here we will take it for sure. – Mez –
The other side of Sebastian Inlet. “It has not been an epic winter in this part of Florida but it’s been beautifully warm, fun and consistent wave-wise around here and we will take it anytime”. Photo: Mez @mezapixels
Kai Haire ripping the Treasure Coast. Photo: Mark Hill @markhillphotos
Unidentified rifeling through the inside section at RC’s. Photo: Mez @mezapixels
Logan Radd’s searing lip carve at Satellite Beach. Full GIF sequence below Photos: Mez @mezapixels
Bill Mc Millan has the sandbanks of Satellite Beach’s RC’s dialed. On any given swell here it can be just you with 75-90 of your best buds scrapping for the same waves but you ain’t getting one off this guy. Trust us. Photo: Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos
No thick neoprene hood, boots gloves ? Life might not be better in a 5 mil after all. Photo: Mez @mezapixels
Photo here: T-Coaster Rob Bitkowski putting his red rocket in rad , sub orbital positions. Photo here: Mark Hill @markhillphotos.
Photo here: Randy Caldwell, in tandem with the aforementioned Mr. Mc Millan, have both ruled the long, outside lefts walls at RC’s for a couple of decades now with no sign or relinquishing their reign. Deal with it. Sequence Below: Logan Radds clean, three stage slice and dice at Satellite Beach. All Photos by Mez @mezapixels
Zack Spurlock with a creased, Swiss Army Knife-type board and fin set up perfect for Florida but, obviously, after one too many air attempts. Photo Tom Dugan @tromduganphotos
Unidentified’s sweeping, railed out round-ie’ at Satellite Beach. Photo: Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos
Legendary alt-sandbar somewhere between Spessard Holland National Wildlife Refuge and Spanish House. Just watch out for those tiburones ! Photo: Mez @mezapixels
Kyle Garson has recently migrated back from years in Costa Rica and has re-established himself and his family in Brevard County, a place where he doesn’t have to re-establish his place in any line-up anywhere in these parts with moves like this at an undisclosed sandbank in Indian Harbor Beach. Photo: Mez @mezapixels
A Winters dream. Tommy Coleman on a mid-March gem in Satellite Beach. This frame and the full GIF sequence of this wave below by Mez @mezapixels
Zak Bucolo slicing somewhere along the Treasure Coast. Photo: Mark Hill @markhillphoto
Photo here : Chauncey Robinson delicately balancing on a liquid tightrope in Indian Harbor Beach. Sequence below : Tommy Coleman’s one-two punch at Pet Den in Satellite Beach. Photo: Mez @mezapixels
Brevard County surf this March didn’t exactly roar but it sure did purr with many fun days and mellow, continuously beautiful weather. Photo: Mez @mezapixels
Corey Howell with three fins firing in Satellite Beach. Photo: Mez @mezapixels
Logan Radd’s backside attack at Satellite Beach. Photo: Mez @mezapixels
Now this is how you post up in Florida during the winter months under the shade of an umbrella with a mug of your favorite morning beverage nearby. Photo: Mez @mezapixels
Top Satellite Beach local Bill Mc Millan styles with power at RC’s. Photo: Mez
It ain’t about a death defying New England slab, a neck breaking Jersey barrel or a below sea level ledge at the the Lighthouse in Buxton but winter time Florida waves are fun enough for us who live here. Photo: Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos