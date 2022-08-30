Presented By Our Friends Of The Porpoise at WRV, check ’em out here at www.waveridingvehicles.com
For any magazine or website that deals with surfing, the contributing photographers are the life-blood of getting content to publish. Like so many other media sources, ESM has always depended on so many talented people to help bring the story of what the East Coast is all about. At one time we had 91 contributing photographers, 58 senior photographers, and 4 chief photographers. Thru the lenses of over 150 photographers, ESM had lots of help stoking our print readers and now web browsers for just over 27 years. We still have key main photogs sending shots with every swell, and what the following photos represent are just a few we are getting and just haven’t been able to publish them until now. Enjoy this Part 2 photo mix and if you have any photos you would like to share Email or www.wetransfer.com them to : DUGAN@EASTERNSURF.COM. And Thank you to everyone who contributes to our digital platforms keeping the ESM dream alive and thriving in cyberspace and please support them as much as you do us if not more ! – Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos –
Will Deane, Outer Banks of North Carolina. PHOTO: Asher Nolan @slashmash
Asher Nolan, Mexico. PHOTO: Mike Dunphy @michaeldunphy
New Hampshire. PHOTO : Joshua Kelly @joshuakellyphoto
South Florida . PHOTO : Clark Leonard @cwilyyyy
Lanea Mons, Jacksonville, Florida. Photo: Asher Nolan @slashmash
Bali Shay Campbell, Sebastian Inlet, Florida. PHOTO: Brandon Campbell / Laserwolf @laserwolf.laserwolf
Florida still life. PHOTO: Bali Shay Campbell @bali_shay
Unidentified, Pensacola Beach Pier, Florida Gulfcoast. PHOTO: Alex Dantin @alexdantin
Dana Knowles, Maine. Photo: Nick Eaton @nick_eaton_lifeinfocus
New Jersey. PHOTO: Ben Currie @benncurr
Rolando Montes, Middles, PR. PHOTO : Rachel Tanner @racheltannerphoto @rolomontesgmailcom
Joel Luteran, Pipeline Hawaii. PHOTO : Manuel Gonzolenz @gonzolenz @joelluteran
Bahamas. PHOTO: Nic Lugo @nicolalugo
Peter Mendia, Bahamas. PHOTO: Nic Lugo @nicolalugo
New Hampshire. PHOTO: Brian Nevins @nevinsphoto
Kainalu Nichols, New Hampshire PHOTO : Ralph Fatello @ralphs.pic @_kainalu
Blayr Barton, Costa Rica. PHOTO: Asher Nolan @slashmash
Maine. PHOTO : Joshua Kelly @joshuakellyphoto
Summer Snook, Sebastian Inlet, Florida. PHOTO: Brandon Campbell / @laserwolf.laserwolf
Cobi Christiansen, Surfside Beach, South Carolina PHOTO : Kent Ficklin @nimbus.gss @cobimiles
New Jersey. PHOTO : Robert Siliato @robertsiliato
New Jersey. PHOTO : Tim Torchia @timmytorchia
Chauncey Robinson, Sebastian Inlet, Florida. PHOTO: Mike Vuocolo @mikesshoreshots
Shaun Mc Grath, Manasquan Inlet, New Jersey. PHOTO: Mike Vuocolo @mikesshoreshots
Wiley Robinson, Sebastian Inlet, Florida. Photo: Mike Voucolo @mikesshoreshots
Boyd Brown, Folly Beach, South Carolina. PHOTO : Theo Potgieter @taosurfphotography @boydbrown99
New England. PHOTO : Cory Ransom @corycransom
Robbie McCormick, Lake Worth Pier, South Florida. PHOTO : Nicola Lugo @nicolalugo @rastaaarobbb
New Jersey. Ben Currie @bencurr