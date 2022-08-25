Presented By Our Friends Of The Porpoise at WRV, check ’em out here at www.waveridingvehicles.com

For any magazine or website that deals with surfing, the contributing photographers are the life-blood of getting content to publish.  Like so many other media sources, ESM has always depended on so many talented  people to help bring  the story of what the East Coast is all about.  At one time we had 91 contributing photographers, 58 senior photographers, and 4 chief photographers. Thru the lenses of over 150 photographers, ESM had lots of help stoking our print readers and now web browsers for just over 27 years.  We still have key main photogs sending shots with every swell, and what the following photos represent are just a few we are getting and just haven’t been able to publish them until now. Enjoy the photo mix and if you have any photos you would like to share Email or www.wetransfer.com them to : DUGAN@EASTERNSURF.COM. And Thank you to everyone who contributes to our digital platforms keeping the ESM dream alive and thriving in cyberspace ! – Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos –

Peter Mendia, Bahamas. PHOTO: Nic Lugo @nicolalugo

New Jersey. PHOTO: Dan Cirlin @ dancirlin

Maine. PHOTO : Joshua Kelly @joshuakellyphoto

Max Fatello, New Hampshire. PHOTO: Ralph Fatello @ralphs.pics

New Jersey. PHOTO: Mike Cassela @jerseymike

Colby Crombie, Carolina Beach, North Carolina. PHOTO : Carolina Sessions @colbycrombie

South Carolina. PHOTO: Justin Morris @follyhood

New England. PHOTO : Amanda Prifti @amandaprifiti

Jack Murphy, New Jersey. PHOTO : Fortune Benatar @fortunesfotos @murphysrh

Paul Francisco, New Jersey. PHOTO: Bobby Siliato @robertsiliato 

Matt Kechele, Nicaragua. PHOTO : Rick Briggs @donda_x @matt_kechele

Jose Perez, Maine. PHOTO : Jim Ready @picjimready

Rhode Island. PHOTO : Andrew Fisher @andrewkfisher

Simon Hetrick, Backdoor, Hawaii. PHOTO : Pete Hodgson @flipperhawaii @simonhetrick

Brevard County, Florida. PHOTO: Nate Harrington @natehphoto

Luke Gordon, Folly Beach, South Carolina. PHOTO : Theo Potgieter @taosurfphotography @lukes_gordons

Dominican Republic. PHOTO : Jorge Mijares @thesearchdr

New Hampshire. PHOTO : Joshua Kelly @joshuakellyphoto

Folly Beach, South Carolina. PHOTO : Theo Potgieter @taosurfphotography

Robbie McCormick, Treasure Coast, Florida. PHOTO : Mark Hill @mhillphotos @rastaaarobbb

Destin, Florida. PHOTO : Tanner O’Keefe @tannerokeefe14

Puerto Rico. PHOTO : Rachel Tanner @racheltannerphoto

Rob Kelly, New Jersey. PHOTO : Bobby Siliato @robertsiliato @robkellysurf

New England. PHOTO : Joshua Kelly @joshuakellyphoto