Larry Gallery Part 2: And The Hits Just Keep Comin’!!

September 17, 2021 •
Photos, Swell Gallery
Judging by the amount of content flooding every digital social media platform out there was Hurricane Larry the most photographed / video-ed / posted east coast tropical system ever. Stupid question, eh? Heres another heavy – and we do mean heavy – dose of Larry from some of the best, hardest working photogs in the business curated by Tom Dugan. And a huge thanks to each and every one of them once again for sharing their images with you and us! – Mez and Dugan –
Sean Killarney, New York by Mike Nelson / Unsound @fullnelson_photo
New York by Tom La Grega @tlagrega
Kolohe Andino, New Smyrna Beach, Florida by Mez @mezapixels
The Bogue Banks, North Carolina by David Taylor @the_adventures_of_dt
Unidentified, Manasquan, New Jersey by Bruce Chrisner @bchrisner1
Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey by Mike Vuocolo, @mikesshoreshots
Unidentified, Ponce, Florida by Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos
Unidentified, Long Island, New York by Thomas Nye
New Hampshire by Ralph Fatelle @ralphs.pics
Evan Geiselman, New Smyrna Beach, Florida by Mez @mezapixels
Long Island, New York by Thomas Nye
Brendan Tighe, Manasquan, New Jersey by Bruce Chrisner @bchrisner1
Max Fatello, Hampton Beach, New Hampshire by Ralph Fatello @ ralph.pics
Long island, New York by Mike Nelson / Unsound @fullnelson_photo
Unidentified Long Island, New York by Mike Nelson / Unsound @fullnelson_photo
Unidentified, Long Island, New York by Tom La Grega @tlagrega
Kevin “Doc” Grondin, Hampton Beach, New Hampshire by Ralph Fatello @ralphs.pic
Maine by Joshua Kelly @joshuakellyphoto
Tommy Coleman, Ponce Inlet, Florida by Ivy Rose @grains_of_sand
Unidentified, Long Island, New York by Josh Goetz @jgoetzphotography
Cole Deveney Manasquan, New Jersey by Bruce Chrisner @bchrisner1
Robbie Goodwin, Rhode Island by @instagatesz
Haize Rains, Long Island, New York by Mike Nelson / Unsound @fullnelson_photo
Connor Robinson, LBI, New Jersey, by Mike Baytoff @mikebaytoffpictures
David Taylor, Crystal Coast, North Carolina by Jongrazybear / @adventures_of_dt
Maine by Joshua Kelly @joshuakellyphoto
Rhode Island Tom La Grega @tlagrega
