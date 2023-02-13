Presented by our Friends Of The Porpoise at WRV, check ’em out here ! https://www.waveridingvehicles.com

Photos, captions and intro by Josh Kelly @joshuakellyphoto

All things considered, 2022 was a good year. We started out with average winter surf. The spring gave us a few notable swells which fell into one of the flattest summers I can recall. Thankfully, things picked up in late fall with some fun, clean swells and warmer than normal temperatures.

I added a couple of new boards to my quiver in 2022 that gave me the motivation to put the camera down and enjoy being on the other side of the lens. The stoke is always present but there is nothing like a new board and head high waves to rejuvenate me and my love of this sport and all aspects of surf life.

2023 is off to a good start and I look forward to seeing what Mother Nature has in store for the east coast! – Josh Kelly @joshuakellyphoto –