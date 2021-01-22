Jon Carter’s 20 Favorite Photos From 2020 Gallery!

Presented by our Friends Of The Porpoise at WRV https://www.waveridingvehicles.com

If there were still national and international print surf pubs in existence, Jon Carter could easily be a senior staffer. He has all the disciplines mastered from land, sea and air and he’s just really good. Damn good in fact. This Outer Banks shooter is situated in a very unique environment on the east coast, “Town” as it’s called by those residing south of the Bonner Bridge and on down to Buxton, and documents the home town action between Duck Pier and South Nags Head especially well. Carter photographs that wave packed zone and it’s vibrant surf culture as good as anyone ever has and we would include his mentor / friend / teacher, Mickey “2M” Mc Carthy. When we sadly lost our beloved photographic compatriot a few short years ago, we wondered who ever be able to step up and fill in Mick’s extra large shoes. Well, if you just look at these 20 stellar images below, it is easily apparent to see who that very talented person is. Somewhere, 2M is beaming that Cheshire Cat grin of his knowing that Jon Carter is now wearing those shoes comfortably, and more than ably, to the benefit and pleasure of all of us. To see more of Jon’s beautiful work follow him on Instagram @ joncarterphotography or contact him at joncarterphotography@gmail.com to purchase prints or hire him for all your photographic needs – Mez –

