Jon Carter’s 12 Favorite Photos From 2019 Presented By WRV

All photos and captions by Jon Carter. For more of Jon’s epic imagery check him out on Insta at @joncarterphotography:

In the wake of the unexpected death of East Coast Hall Of Fame lensman, Mickey “2M” McCarthy, who chronicled surfing life along the Outer Banks of North Carolina like no one before ( or after ) him, there appeared to be a gaping void in who would carry on in his stead. Or, even more strikingly, who could? Well, we should have know better as, first and foremost, 2M was a true believer in sharing his surf photography trade craft with anyone who might be interested, something we had talked about many times. He was as generous as they come not only with his time, his knowledge of all things mechanical in making a picture but also with what he knew about weather, ocean topography, where the good sandbars where and when they would be firing. Hell, the man even built his own waterhousings! Jon Carter paid very close attention to what intel this legend / mentor had to offer him and was inspired not only by Mick’s photos but also who he was as a human being. Now we would never say Jon is the next Mickey Mc Carthy ( nor would the ever humble Carter ) as there will simply never be someone like him again. But we know somewhere Mickey Mc Carthy is smiling his trademark Cheshire cat grin and nodding approval of Jon’s 12 Favorite Photos of 2019 knowing there are others like him to carry his, and the Outer Banks, rich surfing legacy forward while creating one of their own. – Mez –

A Carter self portrait. “Jon is such an awesome person because he is one of those people that is always stoked and enjoyable to be around. His good energy motivates me to keep pushing my surfing so I’m so lucky to have been shooting with him over all the years and, more importantly becoming a close friend in the process”. – Quentin Turko, top OBNC young gun and prime target –