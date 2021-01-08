Inside The Outer Banks- Daniel Pullen’s 20 Favorite Photos From 2020!

Presented by our Friends Of The Porpoise, WRV https://www.waveridingvehicles.com

With the advent of digital photography’s amazingly well appointed, super affordable “pro-sumer” point and shoot type type cameras for the masses, its just not that damn hard to snap a totally sick surf shot anymore. But, to have the vision and creativity to actually make a beautiful, soul stirring photo, well, that is a horse of a different color picture altogether and why The Outer Banks of North Carolina’s Daniel Pullen has long been one of our favorite east coast surf photographers ever. Living in Buxton in the shadow of the Caper Hatteras lighthouse, Daniel lives in a totally unique biosphere well known to and loved by many of us. It is that intimate local perspective of being so tightly woven into the fabric of the community coupled with being so closely hewn to the land that gives Daniels images their uniqueness and soul like nobody before him. Something all the point and shoot snapshot cameras in world simply can’t do as the following portfolio of Pullen’s work clearly shows. – Mez –

Highway 12 looking north after Hurricane Isaias skirted off the coast. We were spared this year during Hurricane Season.