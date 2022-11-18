Photos By Tom Dugan and Mez, captions by Mez

Hurricane Nicole could have been oh so much worse for our neck of the woods here in Central Florida as the tropical system dealt us a glancing – but fierce – blow with the “dirty side” of her buzzsaw-like vortex. Coming ashore south of us on the Treasure Coast, Nicole sent the hurricanes northeast quadrant right over Brevard County and thank our lucky stars it was barely a category 1. It was yet another of many, many bullets dodged for our area over the past two decades but our time will surely come for the Big One.

And yeah, suppose we could have bitched about the storms side swiping track and the less than ideal south / southwest winds it brought us while the waves were maxing out creating raw, mean looking conditions for 48 hours but why do that when we escaped the worst of it? Barely.

And we did get surf with very little destruction and thats the bottom line here.

Our thoughts are with are good neighbors north of The Cape from Volusia County all the way north to Jax Beach who copped the true beating yet again and we wish them a speedy clean-up and recovery. – Mez –

Kelly Slater Slays CB By Dugan from www.easternsurf.com on Vimeo.

Teddy Whitteman Bomb Drop By Mez.mov from www.easternsurf.com on Vimeo.