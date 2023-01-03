Presented by our Friends Of The Porpoise at WRV – check ’em out here ! https://www.waveridingvehicles.com

We all live for this and may all your sessions be filled with waves that look like these. And, if they aren’t, you can come back here to www.easternsurf.com and dream on. Thank you to all the photographers, you make this happen all year long, and Happy Tube Year in 2023 to everyone ! – Dugan & Mez –

Avon Pier, Avon, North Carolina. Photo : Mez @mezapixels