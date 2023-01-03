Presented by our Friends Of The Porpoise at WRV – check ’em out here ! https://www.waveridingvehicles.com
We all live for this and may all your sessions be filled with waves that look like these. And, if they aren’t, you can come back here to www.easternsurf.com and dream on. Thank you to all the photographers, you make this happen all year long, and Happy Tube Year in 2023 to everyone ! – Dugan & Mez –
Avon Pier, Avon, North Carolina. Photo : Mez @mezapixels
Indialantic, Florida. Photo: Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos
The Bahamas. Photo: Nic Lugo @nicolalugo
New Hampshire, Rhode Island. Photo: Ralph Fatello @ralphs.spic
Outer Banks, North Carolina. Photo: John Carter @johncarterphotogarphy
New England. Photo: Brian Nevins @ / www.briannevins.com
Outer Banks, North Carolina. Photo: Daniel Pullen @danielpullen
Long Island, New York. Photo: Mike Nelson
Central Florida. Photo : Nate Harrington @natehphoto
New Jersey. Photo: Mike Vuocolo @mikesshoreshots
South Beach, Miami, Florida. Photo: Nate Adams @nathanadams / Optical Tranquility
Frisco, North Carolina. Photo: Mez @mezpixels
New York. Photo: Matt Lang @matthewlangphotography
Buxton, North Carolina. Photo: Mez @mezapixels
Ocean City, Maryland. Photo: Mez @mezapixels
Long island, New York. Photo: Josh Goetz @jgoetzphotography
Folly Beach, South Carolina. Photo Theo Potgieter @taosurfphotography
Monmouth County, New Jersey. Photo: Bobby Sliato @robertsiliato / www.JerseyShoreImages
Singer Island, Florida. Photo: Mez @mezapixels
Gilgo, Long Island, New York. Photo: Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos
Outer Banks, North Carolina. Photo: John Carter @johncarterphotography
New Hampshire. Photo: Ralph Fatello @ralphs.pic
Long Island, New York. Photo : Eric Schwab @saltyvisionz
Vero Beach, Florida. Photo: Nate Harrington @natephoto
Eastern Canada. Photo: Mez @mezapixels
Maine. Photo: Josh Kelly @joshkellyphoto