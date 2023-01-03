Presented by our Friends Of The Porpoise at WRV – check ’em out here ! https://www.waveridingvehicles.com

We all live for this and may all your sessions be filled with waves that look like these. And, if they aren’t, you can come back here to www.easternsurf.com and dream on. Thank you to all the photographers, you make this happen all year long, and Happy Tube Year in 2023 to everyone !  – Dugan & Mez –

Avon Pier, Avon, North Carolina. Photo : Mez @mezapixels

Indialantic, Florida. Photo: Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos

The Bahamas. Photo: Nic Lugo @nicolalugo

New Hampshire, Rhode Island. Photo: Ralph Fatello @ralphs.spic

Outer Banks, North Carolina. Photo: John Carter @johncarterphotogarphy

New England. Photo: Brian Nevins @ / www.briannevins.com

Outer Banks, North Carolina. Photo: Daniel Pullen @danielpullen

Long Island, New York. Photo: Mike Nelson

Central Florida. Photo : Nate Harrington @natehphoto

New Jersey. Photo: Mike Vuocolo @mikesshoreshots

South Beach, Miami, Florida. Photo: Nate Adams @nathanadams / Optical Tranquility

Frisco, North Carolina. Photo: Mez @mezpixels

New York. Photo: Matt Lang @matthewlangphotography

Buxton, North Carolina. Photo: Mez @mezapixels

Ocean City, Maryland. Photo: Mez @mezapixels

Long island, New York. Photo: Josh Goetz @jgoetzphotography

Folly Beach, South Carolina. Photo Theo Potgieter @taosurfphotography

Monmouth County, New Jersey. Photo: Bobby Sliato @robertsiliato / www.JerseyShoreImages

Singer Island, Florida. Photo: Mez @mezapixels

Gilgo, Long Island, New York. Photo: Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos

Outer Banks, North Carolina. Photo: John Carter @johncarterphotography

New Hampshire. Photo: Ralph Fatello @ralphs.pic

Long Island, New York. Photo : Eric Schwab @saltyvisionz

Vero Beach, Florida. Photo: Nate Harrington @natephoto

Eastern Canada. Photo: Mez @mezapixels

Maine. Photo: Josh Kelly @joshkellyphoto