Give Thanks We Surf! East Coast Autumn Photo Feast Part 2

No one should complain, even when the waves suck. We surf and that should be good enough or each one of us to drop to our knees and thank our lucky stars for having found this beautiful, beautiful pursuit, this one of a kind joy of riding waves. Happy Thanksgiving to one and all from www.easternsurf.com and going strong for almost 30 years now because of you. And for that we are thankful beyond words for your all your support.
Benny Crumb, Hatteras Island, North Carolina. Photo: Daniel Pullen @danielpullen
Chauncey Robinson, Satellite Beach, Florida. Photo: Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos
Rhode Island. Photo: Amanda Pfrifiti
Palm Beach, Florida. Photo: Mez @mezapixels
Mikey Weeks, Ogunquit, Maine. Photo: Jim Ready @picjimready
Pea Island, North Carolina. Photo: Jon Carter @joncarterphotography
Miami Beach, Florida. Photo: Mez @mezapixels
Jose Perez, Moody Beach, Maine. Photo: Jim Ready @picjimready
Pete Mendia, Palm Beach, Florida. Photo: Mez @mezapixels
Borinquen, Puerto Rico. Photo: Rachel Tanner @racheltannerphoto
Will Skudin, long Island, New York. Photo: Mike Nelson @fullnelsonphoto
Outer Banks North Carolina. Photo: Daniel Pullen @danielpullen
Kyle Hogan, Satellite Beach, Florida. Photo: Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos
Paul Francisco, New jersey. Photo: Robert Siliato @robert_siliato
Florida. Photo: Mez @mezapixels
Sam Sykes, Pea Island, North Carolina, Photo: Mike Leech @mikeleechphotos
Maine. Photo: Joshua Kelly @joshuakellyphoto
Outer Banks, North Carolina. Phtot: Daniel Pullen @danielpullen
Matt Kechele and David Speir, Spanish House, florida. Photo: Mez @mezapixels
Dave Speir, Spanish House, Florida. Photo: Mez @mezapixels
Outer Banks, North Carolina. Photo: Daniel Pullen @daniel Pullen
Unidentified, Wabasso, Florida. Photo: Mez @mezapixels
Sebastian Inlet, Florida. Photo: Mez @mezapixels
Chauncey Robinsons, Ocean Avenue, Melbourne Beach, Florida. Photo: Mez @mezapixels
Randy Caldwell, RC’s, Satellite Beach, Florida. Photo: Mez @mazapixels
Sebastian Peters, RC’s, Satellite Beach, Florida. Photo: Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos
Outer Banks, North Carolina. Photo: Mike Leech @mikeleechphotos
Ogunquit, Maine. Photo: Jim Ready @picjimready