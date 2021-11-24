Give Thanks We Surf! An East Coast Autumn Photo Feast, Pt. 1

No one should complain, even when the waves suck. We surf and that should be good enough or each one of us to drop to our knees and thank our lucky stars for having found this beautiful, beautiful pursuit, this one of a kind joy of riding waves. Happy Thanksgiving to one and all from www.easternsurf.com and going strong for almost 30 years now because of you. And for that we are thankful beyond words for your all your support. Look for Part 2 of this photo feast Monday.

Chauncey Robinson Gif Sequence By Mez from www.easternsurf.com on Vimeo.

Miami, Florida. Photo: Mez @mezapixels