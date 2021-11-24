Give Thanks We Surf! An East Coast Autumn Photo Feast, Pt. 1

November 24, 2021 •
No one should complain, even when the waves suck. We surf and that should be good enough or each one of us to drop to our knees and thank our lucky stars for having found this beautiful, beautiful pursuit, this one of a kind joy of riding waves. Happy Thanksgiving to one and all from www.easternsurf.com and going strong for almost 30 years now because of you. And for that we are thankful beyond words for your all your support. Look for Part 2 of this photo feast Monday.
Maine. Photo: Joshua Kelly @joshuakellyphoto
Buxton, North Carolina. Photo Daniel Pullen @danielpullen
Cole Deveney, Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey. Photo: Mike Vuocolo @mikesshoreshots
Kai Westcoat, Pea Island,North Carolina. Photo: Jon Carter @joncarterphotography
Wolfie Blackwood and Friends, Buxton, North Carolina. Photo: Daniel Pullen @danielpullen
Chauncey Robinson, Florida. Photo: Nate Harrington @natephoto
Wabasso, Florida. Photo: Mez @mezapixels
Nate Harrington and Chauncey Robinson, Florida. Photo: Mez @mezapixels
Nate Harrington and Chauncey Robinson, Florida. For full GIF sequence of this ride push play below. Sequence: Mez @mezapixels
Chauncey Robinson Gif Sequence By Mez from www.easternsurf.com on Vimeo.
Eastern Canada. Photo: Logan Landry @loganlandry
Jake Anastas, Maine. Photo: Jim Ready @picjimready
Lucas Brickweg, Satellite Beach, Florida. Photo: Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos
Perry Reynolds, Maine. Photo: Sina Crawford
Shea Edwards, Sebastian Inlet, Florida. Photo: Mez @mezapixels
Robbie Mc Cormick, Lake Worth Pier, Florida. Photo: Nicola Lugo @nicolalugo
Sammy Barker, Rc’s, Satellite Beach, Florida. Photo: Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos
Matt Kechele, Sebastian Inlet, Florida. Photo: Mez @mezapixels
Miami, Florida. Photo: Mez @mezapixels
Unidentified, South Beach, Miami. Photo: Mez @mezapixels
Cole Deveny, Point Pleasant Beach, New jersey. Photo: Mike Vuocolo @mikesshoreshots
Rob Bitkowski, Hutchinson Island, Florida. Photo: Mark Hill @mhillphotos
Sebastian Peters, Satellite Bech, Florida. Photo: Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos
Evan Geiselman, Lake Worth Pier, Florida. Photo: Nic Lugo @nicolalugo
Long Island, New York. Photo: Mike Nelson @fullnelsonphoto
Puerto Rico. Photo: Rachel Tanner @racheltannerphoto
Outer Banks, North Carolina. Photo: Mike Leech @mikeleechphoto
Hatteras Island, North Carolina. Photo: Daniel Pullen