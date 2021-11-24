Give Thanks We Surf! An East Coast Autumn Photo Feast, Pt. 1

November 24, 2021 • Local Photographers, Photos, Swell Gallery

No one should complain, even when the waves suck. We surf and that should be good enough or each one of us to drop to our knees and thank our lucky stars for having found this beautiful, beautiful pursuit, this one of a kind joy of riding waves. Happy Thanksgiving to one and all from www.easternsurf.com and going strong for almost 30 years now because of you. And for that we are thankful beyond words for your all your support. Look for Part 2 of this photo feast Monday.

Maine. Photo: Joshua Kelly @joshuakellyphoto

Buxton, North Carolina. Photo Daniel Pullen @danielpullen

Cole Deveney, Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey. Photo: Mike Vuocolo @mikesshoreshots

Kai Westcoat, Pea Island,North Carolina. Photo: Jon Carter @joncarterphotography

Wolfie Blackwood and Friends, Buxton, North Carolina. Photo: Daniel Pullen @danielpullen

Chauncey Robinson, Florida. Photo: Nate Harrington @natephoto

Wabasso, Florida. Photo: Mez @mezapixels

Nate Harrington and Chauncey Robinson, Florida. Photo: Mez @mezapixels

Nate Harrington and Chauncey Robinson, Florida. For full GIF sequence of this ride push play below. Sequence: Mez @mezapixels

Chauncey Robinson Gif Sequence By Mez from www.easternsurf.com on Vimeo.

Eastern Canada. Photo: Logan Landry @loganlandry

Jake Anastas, Maine. Photo: Jim Ready @picjimready

 

Lucas Brickweg, Satellite Beach, Florida. Photo: Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos

Perry Reynolds, Maine. Photo: Sina Crawford

Shea Edwards, Sebastian Inlet, Florida. Photo: Mez @mezapixels

Robbie Mc Cormick, Lake Worth Pier, Florida. Photo: Nicola Lugo @nicolalugo

Sammy Barker, Rc’s, Satellite Beach, Florida. Photo: Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos

Matt Kechele, Sebastian Inlet, Florida. Photo: Mez @mezapixels

Miami, Florida. Photo: Mez @mezapixels

Unidentified, South Beach, Miami. Photo: Mez @mezapixels

Cole Deveny, Point Pleasant Beach, New jersey. Photo: Mike Vuocolo @mikesshoreshots

Rob Bitkowski, Hutchinson Island, Florida. Photo: Mark Hill @mhillphotos

Sebastian Peters, Satellite Bech, Florida. Photo: Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos

Evan Geiselman, Lake Worth Pier, Florida. Photo: Nic Lugo @nicolalugo

Long Island, New York. Photo: Mike Nelson @fullnelsonphoto

Puerto Rico. Photo: Rachel Tanner @racheltannerphoto

Outer Banks, North Carolina. Photo: Mike Leech @mikeleechphoto

Hatteras Island, North Carolina. Photo: Daniel Pullen

 

PRINT ARCHIVES


About ESM

Since 1991, Eastern Surf Magazine  has proven time and again to our readership that the ESM  brand stands for the highest quality, in depth journalism, both in the written and photographic realms.

In 2017, ESM  has switched over to a 100% web-based platform and will continue to bring the most wide ranged coverage of East Coast surfers home and abroad.

 

ESM ON INSTAGRAM

[instashow columns="2" rows="2"]