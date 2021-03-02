ESM Sick-quence! Blake Speir’s Board Riders Frontside Punt By Tom Dugan!

March 2, 2021 • Photos, Sick-quence!

Stay tuned for our full coverage of the Florida Board Riders second event of their hotly contested 2021 series tomorrow but, in the meantime, check-out this rad “Sick-quence!” of Blake Speir’s banging move that earned him the MVP of the event. Full coverage and bonus video and Dugan and Asher Nolan photo gallery manana so spread the word! GIF video and frame-by-frame Sick-quence! by Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos.

Blake Speir At The 2021 Board Riders by Dugan from richard meseroll on Vimeo.

