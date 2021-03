Baron Knowlton has long had one of the meanest frontside hacks in the business and he stands with good friend Pete Mendia and fellow Floridian, Bryan Hewitson as possessing the most powerful, rail burying Luke Egan-esque gouges of any surfer anywhere. Here Baron lights one off at Chernobyls just up the beach from Sebastian Inlets First Peak. GIF video and frame-by-frame ‘Sick-quence!’ by Mez @mezapixels



Baron Knowlton Blows Up Chernobyls By Mez from richard meseroll on Vimeo.