ESM Archive Dive: Shea-lo’s 2013 Cinco De Mayo Hack v. Corys

Last week we ran an ESM ‘Archive Dive’ Sick-Quence! of now Dayton Beach resident Cory Lopez’s rad, 2013 Cinco De Mayo brutal backside hack at the former Gulf Coasters adopted Ponce Inlet home break. In the same photo folder we also discovered older brother Shea’s equally as sick, Ponce backhander taken exactly 5 minutes apart on a follow up set as Cory was paddling back out. Scroll to the bottom of this page to see both side-by-side and you be the judge of which sibling, former World Tour stand-out / ESA All-Stars and East Coast Surfing Hall Of Famer got the best of whom on that exchange. Feel free to Chime in!- Mez –

Shea Lopez’ Backside Hack By Mez from richard meseroll on Vimeo.

Cory Lopez ESM Cinco De Mayo Sick-quence! By Mez from richard meseroll on Vimeo.