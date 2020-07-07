ESM Archive Dive: Shea-lo’s 2013 Cinco De Mayo Hack v. Corys

July 7, 2020 • Archive Dive, Photos, Sick-quence!

Last week we ran an ESM ‘Archive Dive’ Sick-Quence! of now Dayton Beach resident Cory Lopez’s rad, 2013 Cinco De Mayo brutal backside hack at the former Gulf Coasters adopted Ponce Inlet home break. In the same photo folder we also discovered older brother Shea’s equally as sick, Ponce backhander taken exactly 5 minutes apart on a follow up set as Cory was paddling back out. Scroll to the bottom of this page to see both side-by-side and you be the judge of which sibling, former World Tour stand-out / ESA All-Stars and East Coast Surfing Hall Of Famer got the best of whom on that exchange. Feel free to Chime in!- Mez – 

Shea Lopez’ Backside Hack By Mez from richard meseroll on Vimeo.

Cory Lopez ESM Cinco De Mayo Sick-quence! By Mez from richard meseroll on Vimeo.

PRINT ARCHIVES


About ESM

Since 1991, Eastern Surf Magazine  has proven time and again to our readership that the ESM  brand stands for the highest quality, in depth journalism, both in the written and photographic realms.

In 2017, ESM  has switched over to a 100% web-based platform and will continue to bring the most wide ranged coverage of East Coast surfers home and abroad.

 

ESM ON INSTAGRAM

[instashow columns="2" rows="2"]