Archive Dive Part 2, More Gold Mined From Our 2019 Files By Tom Dugan!

May 4, 2020 • Archive Dive, Photos

If you or someone you know is shooting photos please send them our way as we always like to see photos anytime our coast has waves. Send your photos to: DUGAN@EASTERNSURF.COM .
To check Part 1 of this 2 part photo gallery please click here https://www.easternsurf.com/photos/esm-archive-dive-dugan-raids-our-2019-photo-files-and-finds-gold-part-1/   – Tom Dugan –

Logan “Papi” Landry, Canadian Maritimes. Photo: Mez @mezapixels

Cole Deveney, New Jersey. Photo: Maggie Higgins @ maggiehphoto

Long Island, New York. Photo: Mike Nelson @fullnelsonphotos

Kai Sommers, Jennettes Pier, Nags Head, North Carolina. Photo: Mez @mezapixels

Tucker Collins, Bathsheba, Barbados.Photo: Seth Stafford @sethstafford

Jose Perez, Moody Beach, Maine. Photo: Mez @mezapixels

Longboard World Champion Justin Quintal, Cocoa Beach. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos 

David Speir, Sebastian Inlet, Florida. Photo: Mike Vuocolo @mikesshoreshots

Reid Largin , Garden City Pier , Garden City, S.C. Photo: Kent Flicklin @nimbussGSS / www.nimbussGSS.com

Sean Killarney, New York. Photo: Mike Nelson @fullnelsonphotos

Pensacola, Florida. Photo: Scott Cretul @scottcretul

Balaram Stack, Puerto Rico. Photo: Mike Nelson @fullnelsonphotos

Lucas Rogers, Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina. Photo: Mez @mezapixels

Photo: Ralph Fatello @ralphspic / http://ralphspic.com/newsletter.html

New Jersey. Photo: Amanda Prifti @photosbyprifti

Joel Luteran, St.Augustine Florida. Photo: Peyton Willard @staugsurf

Luke Norris, Manatee County, Gulf Coast of Florida. Photo: Michael Dolan @michaeldo1an

Gabe Buono, Ocean County Line, New Jersey. Photo: Mike Vuocolo @mikesshoreshots

Paul Schmidt, Rockaway Beach, New York. Photo: Thomas LaGrega @tlagrega

Bo Raynor, Outer Banks, North Carolina. Photo: Jon Carter @joncarterphotography

Dean Petty, Nova Scotia. Photo: Marcus Paladino @marcuspaladino

New Jersey PHOTO : Michael Baytoff @baytoffpictures

Simon Hetrick, Dare County, North Carolina. Photo: Mez @mezapixels

Pat Fallon, Long Island, New York. Photo: Mike Nelson @fullnelsonphotos

“Morning Glory”, North Carolina. Photo: Chrissy Swain @chrissyswainphotography

 

