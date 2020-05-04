Archive Dive Part 2, More Gold Mined From Our 2019 Files By Tom Dugan!

May 4, 2020 •
Archive Dive, Photos
Logan “Papi” Landry, Canadian Maritimes. Photo: Mez @mezapixels
Cole Deveney, New Jersey. Photo: Maggie Higgins @ maggiehphoto
Long Island, New York. Photo: Mike Nelson @fullnelsonphotos
Kai Sommers, Jennettes Pier, Nags Head, North Carolina. Photo: Mez @mezapixels
Tucker Collins, Bathsheba, Barbados.Photo: Seth Stafford @sethstafford
Jose Perez, Moody Beach, Maine. Photo: Mez @mezapixels
Longboard World Champion Justin Quintal, Cocoa Beach. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
David Speir, Sebastian Inlet, Florida. Photo: Mike Vuocolo @mikesshoreshots
Reid Largin , Garden City Pier , Garden City, S.C. Photo: Kent Flicklin @nimbussGSS / www.nimbussGSS.com
Sean Killarney, New York. Photo: Mike Nelson @fullnelsonphotos
Pensacola, Florida. Photo: Scott Cretul @scottcretul
Balaram Stack, Puerto Rico. Photo: Mike Nelson @fullnelsonphotos
Lucas Rogers, Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina. Photo: Mez @mezapixels
New Jersey. Photo: Amanda Prifti @photosbyprifti
Joel Luteran, St.Augustine Florida. Photo: Peyton Willard @staugsurf
Luke Norris, Manatee County, Gulf Coast of Florida. Photo: Michael Dolan @michaeldo1an
Gabe Buono, Ocean County Line, New Jersey. Photo: Mike Vuocolo @mikesshoreshots
Paul Schmidt, Rockaway Beach, New York. Photo: Thomas LaGrega @tlagrega
Bo Raynor, Outer Banks, North Carolina. Photo: Jon Carter @joncarterphotography
Dean Petty, Nova Scotia. Photo: Marcus Paladino @marcuspaladino
New Jersey PHOTO : Michael Baytoff @baytoffpictures
Simon Hetrick, Dare County, North Carolina. Photo: Mez @mezapixels
Pat Fallon, Long Island, New York. Photo: Mike Nelson @fullnelsonphotos
“Morning Glory”, North Carolina. Photo: Chrissy Swain @chrissyswainphotography