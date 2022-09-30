Presented By our Friends Of The Porpoise at WRV www.waveridingvehicles.com

Thanks to two excellent tropical swell generators, and this Tom Dugan edit, we present images from a small army of top east coast photogs who covered Hurricanes Earl and Fiona from all angles. As we publish this our hearts, hopes and thoughts go to all those who we just suffered through the wrath of near Cat 5 Hurricane Ian. Please do what you can and donate to the many worthy causes out there to help these communities begin their long road to recovery and know that there but for the grace of God go we. – Mez –

Hurricane Fiona, Brendan Tighe, Monmouth County, NJ. PHOTO : Brian Shea

Hurricane Fiona, New Jersey. PHOTO: Mike Vuocolo @mikeshoreshots

Hurricane Fiona, Quentin Turko, Avon Pier, North Carolina. PHOTO: Mez @mezapixels

Hurricane Fiona, Chauncey Robinson, Brevard County, Florida. PHOTO: Brandon Campbell @laserwolf.laserwolf

Hurricane Fiona, Logan Kamen, New Jersey. PHOTO : Tom Torchia @timtorchia

Hurricane Fiona, Zoe Benedetto, Florida. PHOTO : Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos

Hurricane Fiona, New York. PHOTO : Eric Schwab

Hurricane Fiona, Blayr Barton, Avon Pier, NC. PHOTO: Mez @mezapixels

Hurricane Fiona, Maine. PHOTO : Joshua Kelly @joshuakelyphoto

Hurricane Fiona, Shayne Boyle, Northern Ocean County, New Jersey. PHOTO : Bruce Chrisner @brucechrisner1

Hurricane Fiona, Monmouth County, New Jersey. PHOTO : Robert Siliato @robertsiliato

Hurricane Fiona, Jonathan Mincher, Carolina Board Riders Carolina Cup comp, Avon Pier, North Carolina. PHOTO: Mez @mezapixels

Hurricane Fiona, Cory Howell, Florida. PHOTO : Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos

Hurricane Fiona, Mirlo Beach, North Carolina. PHOTO: Mez @mezapixels

Hurricane Earl, Gulf of Maine. PHOTO: Jim Ready @picjimready

Hurricane Fiona, Christian Daniels, Florida. PHOTO : Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos

 

Hurricane Earl, Cole Deveney, New Jersey. PHOTO: Mike Vuocolo @mikesshoreshots

Hurricane Fiona, Lard Myers, Pea Island, North Carolina. PHOTO: Jon Carter @johncarterphotography

Hurricane Fiona, Brett Barley, Buxton, NC. PHOTO: Mez @mezapixels

Hurricane Fiona, Ocean County Line, New Jersey. Photo: Mike Vuocolo @mikesshoreshots

Hurricane Earl, RC’s, Florida. PHOTO : Justin Markwalter @justinmarkwalter

Hurricane Fiona, Montauk, New York. PHOTO: Chrissy Swain @chrissyswainphotography

Hurricane Earl, Shayne Boyle, Ocean County Line, New Jersey. PHOTO: Mike Vuocolo @mikesshoreshots

Hurricane Earl, Brevin Rock, North Carolina. PHOTO : Chris Skane @chris_skane

Hurricane Earl, Mike Mausteller, North Carolina, PHOTO : Mike Leech @mikeleechphoto

Hurricane Fiona, Cose Stoyanoff, ESA championships, North Carolina. PHOTO: Mez @mezapixels

Hurricane Ian, Brevard County, Florida. More to come, a lot of it not good. PHOTO: Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos