Thanks to two excellent tropical swell generators, and this Tom Dugan edit, we present images from a small army of top east coast photogs who covered Hurricanes Earl and Fiona from all angles. As we publish this our hearts, hopes and thoughts go to all those who we just suffered through the wrath of near Cat 5 Hurricane Ian. Please do what you can and donate to the many worthy causes out there to help these communities begin their long road to recovery and know that there but for the grace of God go we. – Mez –