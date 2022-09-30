Presented By our Friends Of The Porpoise at WRV www.waveridingvehicles.com
Thanks to two excellent tropical swell generators, and this Tom Dugan edit, we present images from a small army of top east coast photogs who covered Hurricanes Earl and Fiona from all angles. As we publish this our hearts, hopes and thoughts go to all those who we just suffered through the wrath of near Cat 5 Hurricane Ian. Please do what you can and donate to the many worthy causes out there to help these communities begin their long road to recovery and know that there but for the grace of God go we. – Mez –
Hurricane Fiona, Brendan Tighe, Monmouth County, NJ. PHOTO : Brian Shea
Hurricane Fiona, New Jersey. PHOTO: Mike Vuocolo @mikeshoreshots
Hurricane Fiona, Quentin Turko, Avon Pier, North Carolina. PHOTO: Mez @mezapixels
Hurricane Fiona, Chauncey Robinson, Brevard County, Florida. PHOTO: Brandon Campbell @laserwolf.laserwolf
Hurricane Fiona, Logan Kamen, New Jersey. PHOTO : Tom Torchia @timtorchia
Hurricane Fiona, Zoe Benedetto, Florida. PHOTO : Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos
Hurricane Fiona, New York. PHOTO : Eric Schwab
Hurricane Fiona, Blayr Barton, Avon Pier, NC. PHOTO: Mez @mezapixels
Hurricane Fiona, Maine. PHOTO : Joshua Kelly @joshuakelyphoto
Hurricane Fiona, Shayne Boyle, Northern Ocean County, New Jersey. PHOTO : Bruce Chrisner @brucechrisner1
Hurricane Fiona, Monmouth County, New Jersey. PHOTO : Robert Siliato @robertsiliato
Hurricane Fiona, Jonathan Mincher, Carolina Board Riders Carolina Cup comp, Avon Pier, North Carolina. PHOTO: Mez @mezapixels
Hurricane Fiona, Cory Howell, Florida. PHOTO : Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos
Hurricane Fiona, Mirlo Beach, North Carolina. PHOTO: Mez @mezapixels
Hurricane Earl, Gulf of Maine. PHOTO: Jim Ready @picjimready
Hurricane Fiona, Christian Daniels, Florida. PHOTO : Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos
Hurricane Earl, Cole Deveney, New Jersey. PHOTO: Mike Vuocolo @mikesshoreshots
Hurricane Fiona, Lard Myers, Pea Island, North Carolina. PHOTO: Jon Carter @johncarterphotography
Hurricane Fiona, Brett Barley, Buxton, NC. PHOTO: Mez @mezapixels
Hurricane Fiona, Ocean County Line, New Jersey. Photo: Mike Vuocolo @mikesshoreshots
Hurricane Earl, RC’s, Florida. PHOTO : Justin Markwalter @justinmarkwalter
Hurricane Fiona, Montauk, New York. PHOTO: Chrissy Swain @chrissyswainphotography
Hurricane Earl, Shayne Boyle, Ocean County Line, New Jersey. PHOTO: Mike Vuocolo @mikesshoreshots
Hurricane Earl, Brevin Rock, North Carolina. PHOTO : Chris Skane @chris_skane
Hurricane Earl, Mike Mausteller, North Carolina, PHOTO : Mike Leech @mikeleechphoto
Hurricane Fiona, Cose Stoyanoff, ESA championships, North Carolina. PHOTO: Mez @mezapixels
Hurricane Ian, Brevard County, Florida. More to come, a lot of it not good. PHOTO: Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos