Dicks Picks #7: New Jersey Archive Dive Part 2 Mega Photo Gallery!

Presented by Wave Riding VehiclesÂ https://www.waveridingvehicles.com

I’m not going to lie and I’m not going to whine either but… I miss home.

I miss New Jersey.

She’s deep into the marrow of my bones and still flowing in my DNA as in, you can take the boy out of Jersey but ain’t no way to take the Jersey out of the boy.

Ever.

Just ain’t possible.

I think about where I come from often enough, especially this time of year. Right now, this month and week, I would be kissing my wife Tonya goodbye then jumping in my 4-Runner headed north – Jersey bound, hammer down – on I-95 to cover the Eastern Surfing Associations Northeast Regionals at 16th Ave. in Belmar, less than 10 miles from Point Pleasant Beach where I was born and raised til I turned 40 and pulled up stakes to move to Florida in December of 1989, 40 years ago.

For obvious reasons that ain’t happening right now and it’s saddens me greatly but, as we say back home, it is what is is and you deal; be Jersey Strong.

And I don’t really have it that bad. Everybody in my circle of family and friends – both by both blood and through surfing – are healthy and that is the important thing right now.

Don’t know how long before I can return but Jersey will most assuredly be there (speaking of Jersey Strong) and I will eventually get to travel without peril to myself or others back to the state of my birth and the best effing pizza, Taylor pork roll, egg, cheese sang’wiches and buttered hard rolls anywhere.

This “Dicks Picks” is for you Jerz. Â I won’t be seeing you til who knows when but you’re in my heart and mind and I will miss you all til then. – Mez –

For Part 1 of this Jersey Archive Dive please click here https://www.easternsurf.com/photos/dicks-picks-7-new-jersey-archive-dive-part-1/