Comp Report: Helping Those In Need, The 36th Annual NKF / Rich Salick Pro

Story, photos and captions by Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos

On September 4,5, & 6th the National Kidney Foundation held the 36th Annual NKF Rich Salick Pro – Am Surf Festival at the Cocoa Beach Pier. The waves over the three day event were in the 2 to 3 foot range with clean conditions and offshore winds most mornings. The weather was picture perfect with warm sunny skies and no rain. Tommy Coleman’s NKF Huck By Tom Dugan from www.easternsurf.com on Vimeo.

Due to the number of surfers that showed up to compete, heats were held on the north and south side of the pier with the pro heats, as always, held on the south side so the huge crowd could see some of the best surfing in the state of Florida. The surfing in all divisions was at an all time high and it seems with each year the surfing gets raised a notch as our sport grows.

As in prior years, each Pro Division showcased the best surfing in the waves at hand. If you’re into longboarding, this event is always one of the best places to watch it. Pro Men’s or Women’s is always showcased with excellent surfing and usually quite a back and forth of who the leader is during each heat. Returning champs? Every Pro Division had one, so crowd favorites got to show their moves and once again take home the trophies.

This years event raised $150,000 for kidney patients of Florida and that is why the Rich Salick Pro – Am continues to be a fun way of helping those in need. – Tom Dugan –

Mens Pro

1-Tommy Coleman

2-Corey Howell

3-William Hedleston

4-Blake Speir

Jr Mens Pro

1-William Hedleston

2-Logan Radd

3-Beckham McCart

4-Teddy Whittemann

Mens Longboard Pro

1-Saxon Wilson

2-Shane Konrad

3-James Palazzotto

4-Eric Peters

Womens Pro

1-Kylie Pulcini

2-Sarah Stotz

3-Daya McCart

4-Polina Melza

Womens Longboard Pro

1-Maddie Franz

2-Kaylin Weinrich

3-Sarah Stotz