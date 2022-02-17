Comp: FL Board Riders Fight Like Brave’s At ‘Fort Fierce’, NSB Takes Scalp !

xxxxx

The Tale of Two Days in One: By Dane Jeffries / Florida Board Rider Club https://floridaboardriders.com

Fort Pierce Inlet state park is another Sunshine State landmark that hopefully will never change. It still has the same front gate and guard shack it did during the 2002 ESA Regionals and the rest of the park looks the same. Warm water and a picturesque back drop of blue water and the jetty made this event a great change of pace. That’s until the wintertime cold front came whistling in.

At first light it was light offshore, chest to head high peaks bouncing of the jetty and funneling down the beach. By 10 am a little north wind made a textured line up look fun with coping’s adorning the lips of every wave in site. By 10:30am the wind had picked up to 25mph and it looked like a totally different ocean. All these mood swings in the weather didn’t stop the teams from showing up and having a great time.

The event was one of the closest contested events in the short history of the Board Riders Florida Cup. At one point during the day 4 of the 5 teams had all sat in the number 1 spot on the leaderboard. Space Coast opened up the day with their 14 & Under kids taking the top spot. Every other team was within 2 points of the top spot, proving that the younger generation in the South Division has a ton of talent! One Major highlight was Vance Weyandt from Palm Beach County double whammying a 9.07 in the first 4 minutes of the heat.

The 15-19 division took the water next right before the winds picked up. A fluffy lip presented itself to Kepa Mendia from the Palm Beach County board riders and he took advantage with a smooth air reverse. In the end it wasn’t enough to take down the home team, The Treasure Coast Board Riders who posted a winning total of 25.64 and took the lead overall after two heats.

The 50 legends took the water next and did not disappoint. Long time surf industry lord Paul “Rhino” Reinecke caught one wave and dropped a 7.5 double whammy banger and launched space coast into the lead while popping off hard in the the 40’s division NSB’s long time inlet locals took the top spot with solid surfing from all four of their teammates including Anthony Conforti with a solid 6.1 double whammy. At the end of the 40’s NSB sat in the top spot.

The highly anticipated Open Women’s division took the water next with hometown hero Zoe Benedetto dropping a 6.8 double whammy which solidified the top spot for Treasure Coast and put them back in the drivers seat.

With 2 divisions left the 20’s and 30’s less then a point separated 1st and 3rd. (Space coast 105.33, Treasure Coast 104.49 and NSB 105.86 Strohmenger, Logan Hayes, Jeremy Johnston, and local coach Michel Flores all went to battle repping their club with the covenant Cup on the line.

In the end the New Smyrna Board Riders club had enough fire power to hold off the rest of the clubs and claimed their first victory of the year. The Flor1da Cup will now sit in New Smyrna awaiting the Florida State Championship on March 19th. Congrats to all the clubs and congrats to Space Coast and New Smyrna who qualified to join the Jax Board Riders and Daytona Board Riders in the championship. – Dane Jeffries –

Team Results :

@nsb_boardriders – 168.72

@spacecoastboardridersclub – 156.77

@treasurecoastboardriders – 148.99

@pbcboardriders – 135.67

@southfloridaboardridersclub – 100.87