Co-Vids: Smyrna Reckless(ly) Destroyed during Hurricane Larry!

Aside from giving all the usual NSB Inlet shredders a reason to stay home, the Larry swell coincided with an unusual influx of top-shelf pro talent — most notably Griffin and Crosby Colapinto, Kolohe Andino, Ian Crane and Luke Davis — who’d already planned to be in Florida for the premiere tour of their new movie, Reckless Isolation. What they hadn’t planned on was scoring some of the best New Smyrna Inlet in years.

“The Larry swell was really special for us,” homegrown New Smyrna Beach pro, Noah Schweizer, explained in the Surfline Swell Story. “To see some of our world’s best come surf our home spot, having all my friends and family in town… And it was firing for three days in a row.” – Matt Pruett / Surfline –

