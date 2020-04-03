Chronicling Covid: How Photog Mike Vuocolo Is Spending His Winter Vacation

Photos And Story By Mike Vuocolo @mikesshoreshots

Winter started simple enough. Catch late fall and early winter swells in Jersey, spend the holidays with

Mom, the children, grandchildren and friends and then bolt to central Florida until spring arrives.

Splitting the year between two of the hotbeds of Right Coast talent has become our norm the past few

years.

A sandbar break at the end of our street, close proximity to everything between Cocoa Beach and

Sebastian Inlet and the abundance of wildlife and scenery creates a photographic playground for me to

try out some new glass and create spectacular images.

Our second home has an ever-present welcome mat for friends, old and new, to gather and has served

as a haven for ESA competitors and parents awaiting the Heat call. The welcome mat got rolled up two

weeks ago after Belmar, NJ’s Dean and Audrey Iglay were our guests for the Ron Jon Beach n’ Boards

Fest at Shepard Park. Before they departed it was announced that the Ron Jon event would be the final

WSL Contest of the season.

In a quick turn of events and a defining moment for mankind, a storm was brewing and Dr. Anthony

Fauchi, Director of the National Center for Infectious Diseases, would replace Jim Cantore for the play-

by-play on this one. Crudely, the Pandemic got named after a popular brand beverage that fills the

shelves of our garage fridge.

Corona Virus Pandemic were words Americans never strung together early in January when a ten day

mixed swell hit central Florida and sent epic waves to South Beach. The hottest winter in Florida history

was upon us and resulted in some rare sans rubber images. Regulars were joined by ESA All-Stars just

finishing up at the Surf Expo in Orlando and descended on the Inlet. The USA Prime event would follow

and with plenty of freesurf sessions between, during and after, the surfing was red-hot and photo ops

were plentiful.

While few saw it coming, it hit home like a slam-dunk when the NCAA announced the cancellation of the

National College Basketball Tournaments…in the middle of a game that ended at the half. Time to take

this thing seriously.

Immediately America had a new vocabulary that included terms like “social distancing, self-quarantine

and flatten the curve.” Daily rituals would be altered as schools, colleges and public spaces emptied and

hospitals filled to the breaking point. Beaches and Boardwalks were off limits in the Northeast and

online education became a necessity. Rapidly, with the exception of health care and food and fuel

facilities, everything closed tighter than a clamshell.

And by ST Paddy’s day you had better odds of finding a Pot ‘o Gold at the end of a rainbow before you

could stuff a roll of toilet paper in a supermarket shopping cart. March Madness took on a new meaning.

As a generation we have endured significant worldwide game-changing crisis events: AIDS, Legionnaires

Disease, SARS, Anthrax, terrorist attacks and Superstorm Sandy. But America reacted to all of them

by stepping up our offense. Covid-19 has forced us to play limited option defense thus far. For now,

only technology permits our interaction as social beings.

As I am writing more states are ordering lockdowns and the Food and Drug Administration has

authorized the use of several drugs as treatment for the virus. Spring has arrived and ordinarily my

wife Joanie and I would be somewhere driving up 95 North right now counting how many hours need

to pass before we can hug the grandkids. That is on hold for now and there is one word for what lies

ahead… uncertainty. Uncertain how long this Pandemic will control our ability get on with our lives,

uncertain when we get to return home and uncertain what normalcy will be in the future.

My photojournalist instinct is telling me to get out and create as many images as I can to help tell a story

in whatever future there may be.

Sounds like the really long lenses will be needed to document history as it unfolds while I keep the distance.

Stay healthy, keep your distance, wash your hands and remember…happiness comes in waves!

Zoe Benedetto ESM Sick-quence! at Sebastian By Mike Vuocolo from richard meseroll on Vimeo.

