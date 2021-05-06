Between The Heats- Rad Surfing Outside The Contest Zone! By Tom Dugan

Presented by our Friends Of The Porpoise @ Wave Riding Vehicles https://www.waveridingvehicles.com

Story, captions and all photos by Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos

According to esteemed surf historian Matt Warshaw of the Encyclopedia Of Surfing ( link here https://eos.surf ) competition surfing has been going on for hundreds of years. Ancient Hawaiian Chiefs held surfing shows in the 1800’s. Hawaii and California first reported contests around 1918 and the first international contest was The Makaha Championships in Hawaii in 1954. The actual first World Surfing Championships were held in 1964 in Sydney, Australia.

Fast forward to 1967 and the ESA (Eastern Surfing Association) was formed and in 1971 the first ESA Championships now usually called the “Eastern’s” were held at the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse in Buxton North Carolina on September 11th & 12th. In 2001 the competition was held over a seven day period and had almost 600 competitors ages 7 to 71. As surfers, we all like to be a better wave rider than the next guy and we strive for greatness whether we know it or not.

When at a contest there is always one side or the other that people go to practice ( aka freesurf ) before their heats to get out and warm up so you feel their best and ready to compete. Eastern Surf Magazine ( ESM ) and now www.easternsurf.com has covered decades of events both large and small and pro and am, up and down the coast every year.