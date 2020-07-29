Archive Dive: Slater’s Hurricane Sandy Palm Beach Barrel Sick-quence By Mez!

Hurricane “Super Storm” Sandy was one for the record books for Florida surfing, especially in the Palm Beach county area, and we’ll bet this deep, Slater backside spelunking expedition just to the north of Mar Y Lago was a record all unto it’s own this day. Here’s the long and winding ride as both a GIF Sick-quence and the 28 still frames of the 48 shots taken from start to finish if you just scroll down to the bottom of this page. Sick-quence! By Mez. For more of Mez’s images follow on Instagram at @mezapixels.

Kelly Slater Hurricane Sandy Barrel By Mez from www.easternsurf.com on Vimeo.