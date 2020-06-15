Archive Dive Sick-quence! H-Bomb explodes At Sebastian!

Class of 2020 Surfing Hall Of Fame inductee Bill “H” Hartley displays one of the reasons he made the cut this year into that hallowed ground with one of his trademark, searing bottom-turn-to-massive-off-the-top hucks at Sebastian Inlet’s First Peak. Snapped in 2012 by fellow ECSHOF inductee Tom Dugan ( Class of 2006 ), few surfers of any generation who called the Inlet home matches Bill’s raw power, technical excellence in rail work or sheer water displacement and that includes Ke11y Slater who used to watch him closely as a grom and obviously took detailed notes. No doubt about it, the man can make it rain. Sick-quence Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos



