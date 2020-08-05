Archive Dive: Shea-Lo’s Warm-up 7.5 Puerto Sick-quence! At 2005 ESPN X Games

Presented By Wave Riding Vehicles https://www.waveridingvehicles.com

15 years ago this week, ASP World Tour standout for 15 years, Shea Lopez rip’s a solid combo at playa Zicatelas Far Bar during a warm-up session for ESPN’s 2005 X Games which team East Coast easily won for the third straight time over team West Coast giving Right Coast coach Matt Kechele another medal for his growing collection and three time loser coach, Mike Parsons agita all over again. Shea was instrumental in helping secure the win with several brilliant, high scoring rides like this utilizing his finely polished act he had honed to perfection in over two decades of hard fought, amateur and professional heats. This is how you earn an excellent range score and we’re giving it a solid 7.5 on the freesurf scale. GIF Sick-quence! By Mez @mezapixels

