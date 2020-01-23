Alex Dantin’s 12 Favorite Photos From 2019 Presented By WRV

Pensacola Beach based photographer Alex Dantin has his work cut out for him simply by nature of where he lives on the Gulf Coast’s Florida Panhandle. Also affectionately known as the Redneck Riviera, a swells longevity here can often be marked in hours or a tide change and is often of the here today, gone today variety. A few key things of utmost importance to being a surfer as well as a successful photographer on the west side of the Florida Peninsula are having a degree meteorological knowledge, passion, persistence, timing, patience and the psychological make-up that can endure weeks, if not months, of shithouse-to-non-existent waves. Comes with the territory and, judging by Alex’s favorite photos of 2009 submission presented here, he has all those survival traits dialed and is fast becoming the regions top shooter. To see more of Alex’s images follow him on Instagram at @alex.dantin – Mez –