Passings: A Tribute To New Jersey’s Charlie King 1955-2021

By Bruce Chrisner

Charlie King being gone is still so surreal to me as I write this tribute for him. It’s been almost two weeks since that fateful call from his son Raymond – 7:45pm February 9th and it’s still so hard to reconcile that about a man who had such an impact on my life and my surfing, along with so many others. It’s just that 65 seems way too young for one of my best friends in the world – and the Best Man at my wedding – to leave us so suddenly. But he also left us with so many indelible memories and stories of our own to tell. Here are a few of my own that Eastern Surf has asked me to recall as we mourn his passing.

New Jersey’s Charlie “Snappy” King was a key fixture at Manasquan Inlet for quite a long time. One of the Rulers Of 1st Peak, one of the best and most crowded waves on the east coast, possibly the country. He would tell you the rules of the water and of the line-up if needed, which could done in 2 different ways: brutally honest if you back talked, or like a Dad teaching his son, arm around your shoulder, about the nuances and dangers of the Ocean, all depending on your attitude. If you were the guy that showed promise in your surfing ability, he noticed it. If you showed respect, that’s what you got back from Charlie. IF he took you under his wing, he would pass down his vast knowledge of how to surf and better yourself in the act of wave riding. He did so for many others and he never stopped trying to see others surfing abilities improve with his spot on critiques as an un-official coach to so many groms and grown ups alike, including me.

I’d been shooting Charlie since 1982 when I set out to become a surf photographer. This was back in the days of just two monthly surf pubs, no internet, no Instagram; all the while doing it with slide film, slow lenses and no auto-focus, point and shoot computerized camera gear. From the get-go, just as with my surfing, Snap pushed me and believed in me. No words suffice to describe the motivation it gave me as a newbie and I am forever grateful. It was kinda funny in some ways. Charlie didn’t want his picture taken unless he was surfing, but if I asked him to pose for shots with his quiver, sit on the jetty rocks at Inlet for photos, or paddle out with me after dark for a water photo session, he was always willing. Many times, the water photography sessions were his idea and he’d get me pumped up to swim out with my housing with only 35 chances (36 if you got that lucky, extra bonus slide in that roll of Kodachrome 64 ) to get the shot which we did more than a few times over the many years and sessions we had together.

One of my Best Friends in the world, Inlet regular Stevie Stillman said something to me on the phone after he heard the sad news that really hit me : “Ya know Harri, none of us would be the Surfers and Watermen we turned out to be without Charlie’s influence, and guidance”. Sometimes being told you f-ed up by Snappy was what was needed.

You only saw the gnarly side of him if it was needed. If it got dangerous out in the line-up, or if an argument occurred, he became part of that conversation immediately and nipped it in the bud quickly without missing a beat or a set wave. As the ultimate referee of many a situation, he would let you know right away what was right and what was wrong. This was his domain, and he knew it, and let you know that in no uncertain terms. And man, he could make you laugh with that Jersey sensibility and Jersey sense of humor. The nicknames that were in his brain, and that sense of humor was bar none EPIC, and we all had many a laugh with some of the nicknames he threw out there when we were all surfing together. Some of the off the top monikers he bestowed, “The Gray Wig”, “The Rubber Rat”, Goose Call and Rubber Chicken, were like right out of a mob movie – Goodfellas or Bronx Tale. So many hilarious stories, so many damn laughs lurked inside that man.

So yes, you could call him an enforcer back then. Every major line-up that was crowded had them and it was a time-honored tradition and, at times, a much-needed person or persons to have. He once told me during a rather large swell out on first peak that he didn’t ask for that job out at the Inlet, it was bestowed upon him and handed down to him by the generation before him that surfed there, by guys like Charlie Duerr, Scotty Duerr’s older brother. Our Inlet is a sacred place as well as an amazing world-class wave and that’s exactly how Charlie surfed it. He also kept the peace out in the line-up, like it mattered, and it did! When it got dangerous, and you gave him shit, you woke up the BEAR in him. But he also had a big heart, as big as the Grand Canyon, as most guys with his personality type do and if you needed something, he’d be the first guy in line handing you the shirt off his back.

My fondest remembrance was the morning after he and and Maryann’s first daughter Katie was came home from the hospital. Out of the blue I got a call from the man nicknamed “Snappy” asking me to come to their quintessential, old school Jersey Shore beach house they lived in to meet the baby and take a few pictures. After we shot a few images he stepped down off the porch and, in one swift, gentle motion, literally thrusts this tiny, newborn baby into my arms and says, “Here, hold her, she won’t break and get used to it, you’re her God Father”. I was blown away and deeply honored just as I was when he asked me to take on that sacred duty for son Raymond. I love both of his kids like they are my own, and I know they both made him such a proud papa. Ray has grown up to be a full, big wave charger in his dad’s name all over the world while Katie is surfing and teaching school up in Maine and waiting to start a surfing family of her own with Charlie’s first granddaughter expected this year. If there are two things I want people to know about Charlie King it’s that he was a very proud father and family man and one hell of a surfer.

His wife Maryann has loved him and stood by him no matter what happened, not always an easy task with “Charles”. Many people from so many far-flung places are sending their love and support to his family. He is also survived by his sisters, Suzie King-Garrod, Barbara Smoot, and Carol White-King.

Charlie, I never got to actually thank you for all that caring and friendship but your family – including your granddaughter to be – will get to enjoy all those photos I was able to take of you from 1982 forward – that much I promise you, my friend.

– Bruce Chrisner

