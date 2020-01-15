Passings: Hunter Joslin & Friends Remember Chummer McCranels, 1938-2019

John “Chummer” McCranels, one of the East Coasts most endearing legends has passed away in West Palm Beach, FL. He left behind a legacy that will never be duplicated. He was the true embodiment of the spirit of ALOHA.

Not that he ever spoke of such a thing he simply lived it every day of his life. His memorial service was attended by at least 500 people who were there to pay homage to Chummer’s exceptional positivity, never ending smile, and his words of wisdom that touched everyone he came in contact with, either for a fleeting moment or a lifetime.

Chummer had a way about him that was infectious! He made friends instantly which captured peoples attention and respect with his easy going manner, great sense of humor and a real interest in everyone he met. To say he was an individual is grossly understated. He was like no one I have ever met! He was always happy, had nothing but positive things to say and was a never ending source of wisdom which he shared in stories that captivated all that were fortunate enough to know him.

I first became acquainted with Chummer surfing one day at what is now the Ocean Reef Park on Singer Island, Florida. The waves were pumping with long lefts, offshore winds and overhead consistent sets. I went to paddle for a wave and saw that this other guy was in the slot paddling as well. I started to pull back and and let him go when I heard “ Go, Go there’s plenty of room…Go!!! I was quite surprised as that was/is far from what is normally said in that situation. So I proceeded to go and share the wave with this guy. As we finished the wave and started the long paddle back out to the lineup Chummer exclaimed how much fun that was and how it was great conditions to share waves. That was in 1974 and I remember it like it was yesterday.

Over the next 45 years I came to know Chummer and his family as the most incredible family ever from the East Coast surfing community. His son Scott earned his place on the Sims East Coast Skateboard Team which I managed and with that circumstance I became an uncle and close family friend. I am truly blessed to have had the experience of knowing this amazing man and he will remain forever in the hearts and memories of everyone that knew him. – Hunter Joslin –

Ed. note: A paddle out is expected to be at Lake Worth Pier Feb. 8th at 10 a.m. to be immediately followed by a reception and celebration with food, drinks, live music in remembrance of Chummer’s life at the Surfing Florida Museum, 1400 Elizabeth Avenue, WPB, 33401. Please check the Surfing Florida Museum website for updates.