It was a special order, beautiful, sunshine-y Florida day with a huge turnout at Satellite Beach’s Pet Den for the paddle out memorial for the areas beloved Andy Webb, a long standing member of the east coast board building brotherhood. And just to make the day even more special snappy 3-4 foot waves with 8-10 mph offshores graced the entire time of the celebration of his life – Thanks Andy ! Andy was a true craftsman and an avid outdoorsman who love fishing and hunting among other pursuits. Most of all Andy was a devoted family man who touched untold numbers of people inside and outside surfing with his humility, easy going personality and his trademark million watt smile that will never be forgotten. As long time friend R&D Surf’s Rick Carroll posted , “Andy was a beloved former employee of R&D, good friend, great surfer / waterman, awesome family man and just a GREAT PERSON FULL OF LOVE. The best smile ever”. Spot on to say the least and stay tuned here for all the details for the upcoming family fundraiser being helped spearheaded by R&D Surf and it’s extended family soon. Photos by Mez and Kevin Welsh / Surf NRG.

Paddle Out For Andy By Mez from www.easternsurf.com on Vimeo.