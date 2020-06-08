Big News! : The ESA ‘Talking Story’ Interview Series Highlight Reel !

“The ESA brought us together, man; we’re all ESA alumni’s!” – CJ Hobgood, 2001 WCT World Champion –

From boys to men indeed.

If you missed out on the deeply insightful broadcast online mini-series of interviews brilliantly hosted by ESA legend, All-Star coach and the organizations winningest competitor ( and still racking up wins with no discernible end in sight ) Jason Motes, then here’s your chance to get a small taste of hours of excellent conversations with some of it’s most noteworthy former members.

Filled with many personal poignant insights, memorable recollections from the humorous to the surprising with detailed discussions on a variety of subjects from competition to personal lives and how surfing in general – and the ESA in particular – truly changed their lives, “Talking Story” was truly the sneaker hit of the Covid-19 lockdowns months.

Check out how East Coast pros got their start as groms in the ESA including CJ Hobgood, Matt Kechele, Cory Lopez, Asher Nolan, Ben Bourgeois, Brett Barley, Ricky Carroll, Wes Laine and Todd Holland in this Highlight Reel edited by Dalton Smith from NPI Productions with big assists from Tara Mosely Graphics, Andrew Nichols manning the ESA social media platforms and ESA live events broadcaster John Ross of John Ross Productions helping get the content onto the ESA website for all to enjoy.

And do yourself a favor – go the ESA YouTube page for each full length interview by clicking on the link here: https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=eastern+surfing+association and check the whole lot of them out – well worth the time! – Mez –