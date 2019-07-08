Big News! LI’s Jayma Cardoso Is Making Waves

July 8, 2019 • Big News !, Industry, Media Buzz, News

On July 13, the Surfrider Foundation will host its 5th annual One Ocean event in Montauk, New York, to support the protection of clean water and healthy beaches. With the theme, ‘Women Making Waves,’ this year’s high-profile event will honor coastal activist and owner of the Surf Lodge, Jayma Cardoso. Limited tickets are now available for the gourmet seated dinner, or the cocktail hour with live music. 

“Surfrider’s One Ocean event brings together leaders from the fashion, surf, finance, business and music industries to support clean water and healthy beaches,” said Surfrider’s CEO, Dr. Chad Nelsen. “This year, we’re excited to celebrate the many visionary and dedicated women – the scientists, attorneys, policy experts, teachers, volunteers and surfers – who are fighting to protect our ocean, waves and beaches. We’re especially pleased to honor Jayma Cardoso, who has made substantial investments to ensure the Surf Lodge reduces plastic pollution and advances clean water.”

The unmatched, bucolic beauty of Montauk out on Long Islands East End- worth fighting for. Photo: Tom Dugan

A successful creator and owner of prominent businesses in New York, Jayma Cardoso has played a major role in rallying the local community to protect the coasts. After launching the celebrity-infused Surf Lodge in Montauk more than ten years ago, Jayma spearheaded upgrades that will bring cleaner water to one of New York’s most significant coastal areas. In addition, Jayma has demonstrated her commitment to ocean protection with initiatives to eliminate single-use plastic in the Montauk business community. 

Jayma Cardoso. Photo: Courtesy Surfrider

“I got involved with Surfrider about five years ago at the first One Ocean benefit in Montauk, New York. Before then, I had no idea how bad the water quality was in some of the ponds and lakes in our community. I did some research and decided to help clean up Fort Pond, where my coastal business, the Surf Lodge, is located. I was also moved by Surfrider’s impact. Everything the organization stands for, everything you say you’re going to do, you do it. There is a lot of integrity behind Surfrider.” 

Sponsors for this year’s One Ocean event in Montauk include Don Q Rum, Faherty, House Beer, Scott Dunn, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, One Ocean Beauty and Out East Rosé. For more information or to purchase select tickets, visit surfrider.org/one-ocean-event.  

To join in the festivities, get more info and order tickets hit the above link for the Surfrider website. Photo: Courtesy Surfrider

PRINT ARCHIVES


About ESM

Since 1991, Eastern Surf Magazine  has proven time and again to our readership that the ESM  brand stands for the highest quality, in depth journalism, both in the written and photographic realms.

In 2017, ESM  has switched over to a 100% web-based platform and will continue to bring the most wide ranged coverage of East Coast surfers home and abroad.

 

ESM ON INSTAGRAM

[instashow columns="2" rows="2"]