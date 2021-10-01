Big News! ECSHOF Class of 2022 Announced, CJ Hobgood To Join Damo!

FROM SURF EXPO, Orlando, Florida, Thursday, September 9, 2021 – The East Coast Surfing Hall of Fame, founded in 1996 by Greg “Da Bull” Noll and Cecil Lear, is proud to announce the Class of 2022 Inductees.

The Hall of Fame inducts a new class every two years. Since the first induction in 1996, 167 deserving surfers have been honored with Hall of Fame recognition.

The process for selection includes four separate stages:

Submission of applications from the public

Nominating Committee review and vote

Selection Committee review and vote on official ballot

Board of Directors ratificationourtesy

This process was designed to ensure, as best as possible, that all completed new applications submitted will receive equal consideration. In addition, surfer applications submitted in prior years, who have made it to the ballot but were not selected, remain on the Selection Committee ballot in perpetuity.

Matt Walker, Media category. Photo: Mez @mezapixels

The Class of 2022 Inductees will be formally inducted during a gala ceremony held during the January 2022 Surf Expo, which will be broadcast live on social media channels.

The Class of 2022 Inductees are in five categories, and include:

Culture – Chris Lundy, Florida

Industry – John Parton, Florida

Media – Matt Walker, North Carolina

Legends – Spyder Wright, Maryland; Jeannie Chesser, Florida; Bill Hixon, Florida

Surfers – Clifton James “CJ” Hobgood, Florida; Eric Penny, New York; Kristy Murphy, Florida, Danny Melhado, Florida

In addition, the Cecil Lear President’s Award will be given to Kathy Phillips.

The complete process for induction into the East Coast Surfing Hall of Fame, and a listing of Hall of Famers and Candidates In Perpetuity are described on the official website, www.ecshofnominate.com.

About the ECSHOF

The East Coast Surfing Hall of Fame is dedicated to the preservation of the history and heritage of East Coast Surfing by enshrining forever the people who have been responsible for surfing’s development and growth on the US East Coast. The ECSHOF was founded in 1996 by one of surfing’s truly great watermen, Greg Noll, along with East Coast legend, Cecil Lear. Every two years, the ECSHOF conducts a public candidate submission process, followed by a thorough nomination and selection process to determine the next ECSHOF Inductees.