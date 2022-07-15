PRESS RELEASE

The East Coast Surfing Hall of Fame was founded by Cecil Lear and Greg Noll in 1996 and to date the organization has inducted 177 East Coast legends. It was Cecil and Greg’s dream for the Hall of Fame to grow stronger every year and maintain its presence as one of the most prolific Surfing Halls of Fame in the world. In order to continue to strengthen the organization, the Board of Directors has announced the formation of an Advisory Board to help support the Hall of Fame’s goals and assist in the continued growth and status of East Coast Surfing and the organization.