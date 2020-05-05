Free Tunes! “Really Bad Music” Is A Really Great Tribute To The Cramps

Please allow a few short minutes for you free listening tracks to download the turn it up to 11!

Over the years, record label Three One G have released brutal and nasty tributes to Queen and the Birthday Party where avant garde noise makers like Melt-Banana, Cattle Decapitation, Weasel Walter, SSion and Some Girls lovingly massacred the catalog of these two beloved bands. Now the label is turning to Chelsea Wolfe, Daughters, Mike Patton, Metz, and many others and setting them loose on the Psychobilly style songs of The Cramps.

The Cramps originally formed in 1976 and released eight studio albums, with their last being Fiends of Dope Island, released in 2003. The band gained extreme popularity and exposure as they were one of the veterans in the art of playing punk rock music. The band decided to disband after the sudden death of their vocalist, Erick Purkhiser, more popularly known as Lux Interior.

The Cramps, of course, covered a whole lotta songs themselves, and their music is perfect for a project like this. There’s even a Cumbia-style Cramps interpretation by Sonido De La Frontera, and Panicker’s contribution is a distorted electronic dance take on “I’m Cramped.”

The compilation marks the 100th release by Three One G Records. It will be available digitally as well as on limited edition vinyl. And it’s really damn good music by one of rocks most rad bands ever!

Really Bad Music for Really Bad People Tracklist:

01. “TV Set” (Child Bite)

02. “Call of the Wighat” (Metz)

03. “I Was a Teenage Werewolf” (Secret Fun Club feat. Carrie Gillespie Feller)

04. “Sheena’s in a Goth Gang” (Chelsea Wolfe)

05. “Zombie Dance” (Sonido de la Frontera)

06. “New Kind of Kick” (Qui)

07. “Human Fly” (Zeus! feat. Mike Patton)

08. “Garbageman” (Retox)

09. “People Ain’t No Good” (Magic Witch Cookbox)

10. “Don’t Eat Stuff Off the Sidewalk” (Microwaves)

11. “What’s Inside a Girl” (Daughters)

12. “I’m Cramped” (Panicker)